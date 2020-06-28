Emirates adds seven more cities to its list of passenger destinations

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2020) Emirates has announced that it will be offering scheduled flights for passengers from seven additional cities in July.

The flights include Khartoum (from 3rd July), Amman (from 5th July), Osaka (from 7th July), Narita (from 8th July), Athens (from 15th July), Larnaca (from 15th July) and Rome (15th July), the Dubai-based airline said on Sunday.

"This takes the total number of destinations that Emirates is offering to 48, facilitating additional travel options through a convenient connection in Dubai for customers across the world, while undertaking extensive measures to ensure the health and safety of customers and employees," it added.

Customers from Emirates’ network will also now be able to travel to Dubai following the announcement earlier this week that the city will be open for business and leisure visitors from 7th July, with new air travel protocols that facilitate travel for UAE citizens, residents and tourists while safeguarding the health and safety of visitors and communities.

"Customers can book to fly between destinations in the middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific and Europe or the Americas, through Dubai, as long as they meet travel and immigration entry requirements of their destination country," Emirates concluded.