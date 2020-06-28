UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirates Adds Seven More Cities To Its List Of Passenger Destinations

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 11:45 AM

Emirates adds seven more cities to its list of passenger destinations

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2020) Emirates has announced that it will be offering scheduled flights for passengers from seven additional cities in July.

The flights include Khartoum (from 3rd July), Amman (from 5th July), Osaka (from 7th July), Narita (from 8th July), Athens (from 15th July), Larnaca (from 15th July) and Rome (15th July), the Dubai-based airline said on Sunday.

"This takes the total number of destinations that Emirates is offering to 48, facilitating additional travel options through a convenient connection in Dubai for customers across the world, while undertaking extensive measures to ensure the health and safety of customers and employees," it added.

Customers from Emirates’ network will also now be able to travel to Dubai following the announcement earlier this week that the city will be open for business and leisure visitors from 7th July, with new air travel protocols that facilitate travel for UAE citizens, residents and tourists while safeguarding the health and safety of visitors and communities.

"Customers can book to fly between destinations in the middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific and Europe or the Americas, through Dubai, as long as they meet travel and immigration entry requirements of their destination country," Emirates concluded.

Related Topics

Africa World Business Europe UAE Dubai Athens Rome Osaka Amman Khartoum Middle East July Sunday From Asia

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 28, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

During UAE Government’s regular media briefing o ..

10 hours ago

Muslim Council of Elders pledges its support to Al ..

10 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Sports Council announces resumption of i ..

11 hours ago

Iceland president set for landslide election win

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.