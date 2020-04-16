Emirates adds three flights to Manila

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2020) The Dubai-based airline, Emirates, has planned to operate three more flights from Dubai to Manila next week, on 20th, 22nd and 24th April, to help more Filipinos in the UAE get home,.

In a statement by Emirates on Thursday said that this follows the successful operation of two flights to Manila this week which have already brought many Filipino residents and visitors home. Flights can be booked on emirates website or via travel agents.

Only citizens of the Philippines and those who meet the entry requirements of the destination will be allowed to board. Passengers will be required to comply with all requirements of the destination country.

Similar to other repatriation flights that Emirates has operated thus far, for health and safety reasons, the airline will offer a modified inflight service that reduces contact, and the risk of infection.

Passengers will be required to apply social distancing guidelines during their journey and wear their own masks when at the airport and on board the aircraft. Travellers should arrive at Dubai International airport Terminal 3 for check-in, three hours before departure. Emirates’ check-in counters will only process passengers holding confirmed bookings.