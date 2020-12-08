Emirates Airline expects busy holiday travel period

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2020) Emirates Airline said it is expecting more than 200,000 passengers to travel through Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport during the Christmas holiday period as UAE residents and citizens head home or abroad.

According to the airline's latest booking figures, the busiest day for the airline will be on Friday 11th December, although high passenger traffic is expected to start today, and will run through 21st December.

In addition, more than 200,000 passengers will be arriving into Dubai on Emirates flights during that same period.

In a statement on Tuesday the Airline reminded customers to check the latest travel requirements to their booked destination, and to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their flight departure. Passengers are encouraged to build in extra time in their journey to avoid delays with expected traffic congestion coming into Terminal 3.

The Airline added that passengers physically checking in at the airport are requested to check in no later than 3 hours prior to departure, regardless of class of travel. Customers who present themselves less than 60 minutes prior to their scheduled flight departure will not be accepted for travel. They can also check in online 48 hours to 90 minutes before flight departure. Those who opt to check-in online are reminded to visit the Emirates check-in counters at the airport to collect their boarding pass and to verify travel documents required for each destination country.

Customers are also urged to use the self check-in and bag drop kiosks for a more seamless airport experience. The service is available to all destinations except to the US, Canada, China, India and Hong Kong due to additional requirements from these destinations. The 32 new self-service bag drop machines and 16 self-service kiosks complement the desks manned by Emirates check-in agents and will help reduce waiting time during the peak period.

Customers can also utilise Emirates' biometric path for a contactless journey from specific check-in desks in Terminal 3 to boarding gates, with less document checks and less queuing. Immigration formalities have also been streamlined with biometrics and facial recognition activated at both the smart gates and tunnel.

After checking in, passengers are also advised to make sure they get to their boarding gate on time. Gates open 90 minutes before departure, boarding starts 45 minutes before each flight and gates close 20 minutes before departure.

The Airline said if passengers report late, it will not be able to accept them for travel.

Check-in and gate closure timings will be strictly followed to ensure flights depart on schedule, it added.