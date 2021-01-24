Emirates Airline Festival of Literature comes to Jameel Arts Centre

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2021) The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature is launching its 2021 season from 29th January to 13th February, with a specially curated collection of literary-themed events, many with an art and design influence, at Jameel Arts Centre, Al Jaddaf, Dubai on 29th and 30th January.

The programme features a host of live appearances, performances, tours, workshops, exhibitions and children’s activities, with many sessions free to attend.

Jameel Arts Centre will be kicking off the festival with a programme that includes emerging and established authors, poets and designers, with sessions in Arabic and English against the backdrop of Jameel Arts Centre’s sculpture park.

Outdoor talks and panel discussions will be free, with online booking to reserve a space.

Fees apply for workshops, which must be booked in advance at emirateslitfest.com. Prospective visitors can explore the programme, register for free events and book tickets via the dedicated Jameel Arts Centre Festival page.