UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirates Airline Foundation Uses 132 Million Skywards Miles, Donates Over AED 6.5 Million

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 09:15 PM

Emirates Airline Foundation uses 132 million Skywards Miles, donates over AED 6.5 million

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th May, 2020) Emirates Airline Foundation used a staggering 132 million Skywards Miles to positively impact the lives and livelihoods of more than 90,000 people, mainly children, living in some of the most impoverished communities worldwide.

In the same period – from 1st April 2019 to 31st March 2020 – the Foundation also donated more than AED 6.5 million to 22 projects in 12 countries.

The Foundation, a vital heartbeat of the airline established in 2003, routinely supports 32 projects and non-government organisations, NGOs, in 18 countries worldwide through customer donations, corporate sponsorships and Emirates funds. Support ranges from absorbing all annual running expenses and building infrastructure to running feeding and medical programmes, paying salaries and covering other ad hoc expenses.

The Foundation has also appealed to Emirates’ customers to donate Skywards Miles, small change inflight, and funds on its website.

Last year, the Foundation used 132 million donated Skywards Miles to support travel for 35 NGOs on more than 50 medical missions; four NGOs on five engineering missions; and one NGO on two educational missions. The top five countries with the largest beneficiaries were: Bangladesh – more than 66,000 people; South Africa – around 7,900; Uganda – around 5,500; Tanzania – around 2,900; and Ghana – 2,000.

Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline and Chairman of the Emirates Airline Foundation said, "Emirates always looks for meaningful ways in which we can contribute to the local and global communities we serve, whether by sponsoring world-class sports and cultural events, supporting trade and tourism, or community causes. The Emirates Airline Foundation is our passion project, and we work with like-minded partners and NGOs globally who aim to reach out to the neglected, ignored, and the poorest communities on the planet.

"Rather than just donating food to feed the hungry, the Foundation provides children with holistic care – including food, clothing, shelter, medical support and an education – that transforms lives, creates livelihoods, helps sustain communities, and leads to a fairer, more just world. And we are helping our customers connect to these communities when they donate funds or their Skywards Miles. Everyone is welcome to join us on this journey."

In the UAE, the Foundation supported three organisations – Al Noor Training Centre for Persons with Disabilities, Safe Centre for Autism and Asperger’s Syndrome and The Rashid Centre for the determined ones – with AED 650,000 last year and tickets for its junior employees.

Related Topics

World Sports Bangladesh Education UAE Rashid Same Tanzania South Africa Ghana Uganda UAE Dirham March April 2019 2020 All From Top Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Police organises 4th Media Forum remotely

21 minutes ago

Small change and Skywards Miles help Emirates make ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs convenes quarterly consultative coun ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler assigns Salah Al Muhairi as chairman ..

2 hours ago

Healthcare system is not strong to bear brunt of ..

18 minutes ago

Kiev Seeks to Return Donbas by End of 2020 But Has ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.