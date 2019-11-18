Emirates Airline orders 50 A350 XWBs at Dubai Airshow 2019

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2019) Airbus and Emirates Airline signed a purchase agreement for 50 A350-900s, the newest generation wide-bodied aircraft by Airbus.

The order was signed at the Dubai Airshow 2019 by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Guillaume Faury, Chief Executive Officer of Airbus.

Sheikh Ahmed said, "Today, we are pleased to sign a firm order for 50 A350 XWBs, powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines. This follows a thorough review of various aircraft options and our fleet plans. It is the long-standing strategy of Emirates to invest in modern and efficient aircraft, and we are confident in the performance of the A350 XWB."

Sheikh Ahmed added, "Complementing our A380s and 777s, the A350s will give us added operational flexibility in terms of capacity, range and deployment. In effect, we are strengthening our business model to provide efficient and comfortable air transport services to, and through, our Dubai hub. This deal reflects our confidence in the future of the UAE’s aviation sector, and is a strong affirmation of Dubai’s strategy to become a global nexus connected to cities, communities and economies via a world-class and modern aviation sector.

"

"We are honoured by the strong vote of confidence by Emirates in our newest wide-body aircraft, taking our partnership to the next level. The A350 will bring unbeatable economics and environmental benefits to their fleet," Faury said adding, "We look forward to seeing the A350 flying in the Emirates colours."

The A350 XWB offers unrivalled operational flexibility and efficiency for all market segments, up to ultra-long-haul (17,900km). Its Airspace by Airbus cabin is the quietest of any twin-aisle aircraft and offers passengers and crews the most modern in-flight flying experience.

The aircraft features the latest aerodynamic design, a carbon fibre fuselage and wings, plus new fuel-efficient Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines. Together, these latest technologies result in 25 percent lower operating costs, as well as a 25 percent reduction in fuel burn and CO2 emissions compared with previous-generation competing aircraft, demonstrating the commitment of Airbus to minimise its environmental impact, while remaining at the cutting edge of air travel.