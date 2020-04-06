Emirates Airline starts operating flights to bring back stranded UAE citizens

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2020) An Emirates flight today brought back to Dubai the first batch of UAE citizens stranded abroad due to the coronavirus crisis.

The 42 passengers, who boarded the flight from London’s Heathrow Airport, were flown to Dubai International Airport today morning. The passengers, who include families, were in the United Kingdom for medical and educational purposes.

Emirates Airline also confirmed its full readiness to fly foreign nationals in the UAE who wish to return to their countries, provided they receive an approval from their governments. Emirates said it is closely working with concerned authorities in this regard, noting that its operations through its extensive network mainly depends on the reduction of international restrictions on travel and flights. Emirates is keen to provide all guarantees to ensure the health and safety of passengers and crew including medical tests for all passengers.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman, and CEO of the Emirates Group, had earlier announced that Emirates Airlines will operate flights to bring back all UAE citizens stranded abroad free of cost.

Emirates Airline has obtained permits and approvals required to operate a limited number of flights to select destinations.

The flights, which began on Sunday, are taking passengers stranded in Dubai to their home countries. Emirates will operate four flights per week to London and three flights per week to Frankfurt, Paris, Brussels and Zurich.

Adel Al Rida, Executive Director of Operations at Emirates, said Emirates Airline is proud to bring back UAE nationals stranded abroad due to the challenges affecting the international aviation industry.

He said operating these flights reflects the organisation’s commitment to serving the nation and its citizens.

Al Rida further said the carrier has taken all precautionary and preventive measures and is coordinating closely with Dubai Health Authority and other concerned authorities at the airport to run required medical tests for the arriving passengers. He said the passengers will observe a compulsory 14-day home quarantine and follow other guidelines recommended by the Ministry of Heath, Dubai Health Authority, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).