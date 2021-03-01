UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirates Airline To Fly Daily To Khartoum

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 06:30 PM

Emirates airline to fly daily to Khartoum

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2021) Emirates airline will boost its frequencies to Sudan with the introduction of daily flights to/ from Khartoum starting on 9th March 2021.

The introduction of additional frequencies will provide more options and added convenience for those wishing to travel to Dubai and beyond to Emirates' network of over 90 destinations. Emirates continues to take measured steps to safely and gradually restart operations across its network whilst prioritising the health and safety of its customers and employees across every touchpoint of the travel journey.

Khalfan Al Salami, Country Manager Sudan commented on the boost of services to Khartoum, "The increase of frequencies to daily from Khartoum are a direct response to growing passenger demand for Emirates services, and are designed to improve our customers' experience through greater choice and added convenience.

Emirates is the top choice for travellers in Sudan, and we are committed to growing our operations to and from Khartoum further to support the country's post-pandemic recovery and help grow opportunities for future trade and investment."

Emirates flight EK733 departs from Dubai at 14:50hrs, arriving in Khartoum at 17:10hrs. EK734 departs Khartoum at 18:45hrs, arriving in Dubai at 00:40hrs, the following day.

Related Topics

Dubai Khartoum Sudan March From Top

Recent Stories

PSL 6 Match 12 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

10 minutes ago

UAE’s leadership prioritises reading: Zaki Nusse ..

30 minutes ago

Chief Of Air Staff Farewell Calls On Chief Of The ..

50 minutes ago

Dubai Government volunteers bring relief to famili ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Chamber sees surge in members’ exports to ..

1 hour ago

SEHA, MBZUAI to collaborate on clinical research

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.