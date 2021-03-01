Emirates airline to fly daily to Khartoum

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2021) Emirates airline will boost its frequencies to Sudan with the introduction of daily flights to/ from Khartoum starting on 9th March 2021.

The introduction of additional frequencies will provide more options and added convenience for those wishing to travel to Dubai and beyond to Emirates' network of over 90 destinations. Emirates continues to take measured steps to safely and gradually restart operations across its network whilst prioritising the health and safety of its customers and employees across every touchpoint of the travel journey.

Khalfan Al Salami, Country Manager Sudan commented on the boost of services to Khartoum, "The increase of frequencies to daily from Khartoum are a direct response to growing passenger demand for Emirates services, and are designed to improve our customers' experience through greater choice and added convenience.

Emirates is the top choice for travellers in Sudan, and we are committed to growing our operations to and from Khartoum further to support the country's post-pandemic recovery and help grow opportunities for future trade and investment."

Emirates flight EK733 departs from Dubai at 14:50hrs, arriving in Khartoum at 17:10hrs. EK734 departs Khartoum at 18:45hrs, arriving in Dubai at 00:40hrs, the following day.