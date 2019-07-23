UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirates Airline Transports 13 Million Passengers To, From China In 10 Years

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 04:45 PM

Emirates Airline transports 13 million passengers to, from China in 10 years

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2019) Emirates Airline transported 13 million passengers to and from China over the past 10 years, which reflects the demand for flights between China and Dubai and the growing number of flights between the UAE and China.

In its statement to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, the airline noted that it currently operates five flights to China per day, or 35 flights per week, on its Airbus A380 aircraft, which transported 1.7 million passengers to and from China in 2018.

The carrier added that it signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with China Southern Airlines, to conclude a joint code agreement signed in February 2019 while explaining that the first phase of its Dubai-Guangzhou route began in June. The partnership will enable its customers to travel to eight new destinations in China while Chinese travellers can fly to five destinations in the middle East, which are Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Muscat and Kuwait, as well as to Cairo, Seychelles and Lagos, it further added.

The airline stressed that it increased its seating capacity on its flights to Hong Kong in response to growing demand, noting that it transported 5.5 million passengers to and from Hong Kong over the past ten years, and 790,000 passengers in 2018.

The airline uses the Airbus A380 aircraft in two of its four daily flights to Hong Kong, and the Boeing 777 on the other two flights.

Emirates Airline began flying to Hong Kong in 1991, and it started operating the A380 aircraft on its Hong Kong route in 2010. In October 2013, its number of flights to Hong Kong amounted to four per day.

Emirates Air Cargo operates ten weekly cargo flights to China, including seven flights to Shanghai and three to Guangzhou. In the last six years, since April 2013, 670,000 tonnes of cargo was transported to and from China, reflecting its growing trade with the UAE.

Emirates Air Cargo offers more than 3,000 tonnes of cargo capacity per week to and from China, Shanghai is the largest air cargo terminal in the country, handling over 340,000 tonnes of cargo to and from the same destination.

Guangzhou is the second most important destination for Emirates Air Cargo, which transported nearly 100,000 tonnes of cargo to this destination in the last six years.

Emirates began operating in Shanghai in 2004, doubling its service to two daily flights in 2008 and launching a daily service to Guangzhou in the same year. The airline also launched a non-stop daily service to Beijing in 2006, which doubled to two daily flights in 2007.

Related Topics

China UAE Kuwait Jeddah Dubai Riyadh Guangzhou Beijing Shanghai Cairo Hong Kong Lagos Muscat Same Seychelles Middle East February April June October 2018 2019 From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Bilawal extends unconditional support for govt's e ..

53 seconds ago

Dubai Customs: Dubai-China trade at AED 36 billion ..

30 minutes ago

Ehsan Mani appointed Chair of ICC’s financial af ..

45 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends UAE-China youth symposiu ..

45 minutes ago

Some Countries Importing Russian Weapons Receive T ..

12 minutes ago

New GB districts to soon have administrative offic ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.