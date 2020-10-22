UrduPoint.com
Emirates Airlines To Operate A380 To Amman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 03:00 PM

Emirates airlines to operate A380 to Amman

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2020) Emirates has announced it will be providing more options and choice for its customers in Jordan with the introduction of scheduled Airbus A380 services to Amman as part of its expanded schedule of 10 weekly services.

According to the airline, the expanded flight schedule between Dubai and Amman demonstrates the airline's commitment to safely connect customers to and through Dubai to the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

The A380 will begin serving travellers to and from Amman from 4th November. The airline currently operates the A380 to Cairo, Paris, London Heathrow, Guangzhou and Moscow.

Customers can fly the Emirates A380 from Dubai to Amman three times a week on Wednesdays, Thursday and Fridays.

Emirates flight EK 903 will depart Dubai at 14:05 and arrive in Amman at 15:30 local time. The return flight, EK 904 will depart Amman at 17:10 and arrive in Dubai at 22:00 local time.

The expanded schedule also includes flights EK 905 and EK 906. Emirates flight EK 905 will depart Dubai at 22:15 and arrive in Amman at 23:40 local time. The return flight, EK 906 will depart Amman at 01:45 and arrive in Dubai at 06:40 local time. Timings have been scheduled to facilitate more effective onward connections to destinations in the United States such as well as vital connections to European points popular with Jordanian travellers.

