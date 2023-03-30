UrduPoint.com

Emirates And United Activate Codeshare Partnership To Enhance Connectivity To US

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2023 | 07:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2023) Emirates and United have activated their codeshare partnership, allowing Emirates customers to enjoy easier access to an expanded choice of U.S. destinations.

Starting today, Emirates customers will be able to fly to three of the nation's biggest business hubs - Chicago, Houston or San Francisco - and connect easily to an expansive network of domestic U.S. points on flights operated by United.

With the launch of the partnership, Emirates customers heading to the U.S., can now look forward to access to more than 150 U.S. cities in the United network, via the three gateways.

Similarly, Emirates customers in the U.S. planning trips to Dubai and beyond have a myriad of choices and can utilise United’s services to easily connect to Emirates operated flights bound for Dubai, via Chicago, Houston or San Francisco.

The partnership unlocks a host of popular destinations accessible from Emirates gateways such as Atlanta, Austin, Denver, Minneapolis and Phoenix.

Emirates passengers planning trips to destinations such as Detroit, can fly direct from Dubai to Chicago or Houston, and simply connect on a United flight to the final destination, while enjoying the hassle-free flight benefits. The reciprocal benefits extend to passengers flying out of the U.S. using Emirates services to fly to Dubai, with the same easy access from a vast network of domestic cities and connection at one of the three hubs.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer, commented, "We are extremely delighted to activate this historic partnership with United and significantly expand our footprint in the U.S. United’s vast network across the Americas will help us to offer more choice to our customer base from across the globe, and meet demand from across segments including the leisure, VFR, corporate travellers and students who can now connect seamlessly to and from a broader network of more than 150 domestic points."

