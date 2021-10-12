Emirates announces A380 flypast over Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2021) Emirates Expo 2020 Dubai special livery aircraft will be performing two low level flypasts over Sheikh Zayed Road and the Expo 2020 Dubai site tomorrow morning, Wednesday 13 October and Thursday 14 October.

Opportunities for media and the public making their morning commute to spot the aircraft will approximately be between the hours of 5am to 8am (local time) across different vantage points on Sheikh Zayed Road and around Dubai Expo 2020 and its surrounding areas. The flypasts being conducted over the next two days will be for a special project to be revealed soon by the airline.

Emirates encourages the public to take photos and videos of the flypast of the special A380 livery, however, people are reminded not to put the flypast at risk by using drones and to comply with all GCAA guidelines pertaining to 'no fly zones' for unmanned aircraft/drones.

In September, Emirates introduced the bold Expo 2020 Dubai livery on its A380 aircraft. This eye-catching invitation to the Expo 2020 will be seen across the airline's A380 network over the coming months.