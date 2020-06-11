UrduPoint.com
Emirates Announces Four Flights To Cairo To Help Egyptians Get Home

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 03:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2020) Emirates plans to operate four flights between Dubai and Cairo on 14th, 18th, 19th and 21st June. Customers can also connect to these flights in Dubai from any destination on Emirates’ current network of 30 destinations in the GCC, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Americas.

In a statement by the airline on Thursday, flights can be booked on emirates website or via travel agents, Emirates sales office and contact centre.

Only Egyptian citizens and those who meet the entry requirements of the destination will be allowed to board, the airline noted. Passengers will be required to comply with all requirements of the destination country.

