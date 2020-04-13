UrduPoint.com
Emirates Announces Limited Passenger Flights To More Cities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 06:15 PM

Emirates announces limited passenger flights to more cities

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2020) The Dubai-based airline, Emirates, is planning to operate passenger services to Jakarta, Manila Taipei, Chicago, Tunis, Algeria, and Kabul in addition to the already commenced operation to London and Frankfurt. These services will facilitate residents and visitors wishing to return home.

Passengers will be able to book directly on Emirates websites or via their travel agent. Only citizens of the destination country and those who meet the entry requirements will be allowed to board. Passengers will be required to comply with each country’s requirement.

With the increase of services and flights out of Dubai, Emirates have recommenced its operation at Dubai International airport Terminal 3. Customers will be required to follow all health and safety measures required by the UAE authorities and the country of destination.

During this time, there will be no online check in and seat selection available and services such as chauffeur drive and lounge will not be available in any of the destinations.

Emirates will also offer amended services on these flights.

Magazines and other print reading material will not be available, while food and beverages will continue to be offered on board, packaging and presentation will be modified to reduce contact during meal service and the risk of infection.

Cabin baggage will not be accepted on these flights. Carry-on items allowed in the cabin will be limited to laptop, handbag, briefcase or baby items. All other items have to be checked in, and Emirates will add the cabin baggage allowance to customers’ check-in baggage allowance.

Passengers are required to apply social distancing guidelines during their journey and wear their own masks when at the airport and on board the aircraft. Travellers should arrive at Dubai International airport Terminal 3 for check-in, three hours before departure. Emirates’ check-in counters will only process passengers holding confirmed bookings to the above destinations.

All Emirates aircraft will go through enhanced cleaning and disinfection processes in Dubai, after each journey.

