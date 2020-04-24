UrduPoint.com
Emirates Announces Limited Passenger Flights For Week Ahead

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 12:15 AM

Emirates announces limited passenger flights for week ahead

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2020) Emirates plans to operate passenger services to Frankfurt, Jakarta, Johannesburg, Lagos, London Heathrow, Madrid, Manila, and Tunis, for those wishing to return home.

In a statement by the airline on Thursday, the flights to Frankfurt will be on (25th, 27th, 29th April), Jakarta (26th April), Johannesburg (25th April), Lagos (26th April), London Heathrow (23rd, 24th, 26th, 28th, 30th April), Madrid (29th April), Manila (24th, 28th, 30th April), and Tunis (30th April).

Those who wish to travel to Johannesburg, Lagos, and Tunis must contact the respective embassy or consulate for these countries in the UAE.

For all other flights, passengers can book directly on emirates website (select the "one-way" option when booking), or via their travel agent.

Only citizens of the destination countries, and those who meet the entry requirements of the destination will be allowed to board. Customers will be required to follow all health and safety measures required by the UAE authorities and the country of destination.

All Emirates aircraft will go through enhanced cleaning and disinfection processes in Dubai, after each journey.

