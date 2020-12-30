Emirates anticipates peak travel period at start of 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2020) DUBAI, 30th December 2020 (WAM) - Travel is expected to reach another peak at the end of this week for Emirates, as the airline expects yet another busy period. A high volume of travellers will be making their way to Emirates' dedicated Terminal 3 facilities on 2nd and 3rd January 2021, to depart Dubai, in addition to a rush of inbound traffic into the city. Across both days, over 70,000 passengers will be departing and arriving on Emirates flights.

Customers are reminded to check the latest travel requirements to their booked destination, and to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their flight departure. Passengers are encouraged to build in extra time in their journey to avoid delays with expected traffic congestion coming into Terminal 3. Passengers arriving back to Dubai should check the specific entry testing requirements from the country they are coming from.

Passengers physically checking in at the airport are requested to check in no later than 3 hours prior to departure, regardless of class of travel. Customers who present themselves less than 60 minutes prior to their scheduled flight departure will not be accepted for travel. They can also check in online 48 hours to 90 minutes before flight departure. Those who opt to check-in online are reminded to visit the Emirates check-in counters at the airport to collect their boarding pass and to verify travel documents required for each destination country.

Customers are also urged to use the convenient self check-in and bag drop kiosks for a more seamless airport experience. The service is available to all destinations except to the US, Canada, China, India and Hong Kong due to additional requirements from these destinations. The 32 new self-service bag drop machines and 16 self-service kiosks complement the desks manned by Emirates check-in agents and will help reduce waiting time during the peak period.

Customers can also utilise Emirates' biometric path for a contactless journey from specific check-in desks in Terminal 3 to boarding gates, with less document checks and less queuing. Immigration formalities have also been streamlined with biometrics and facial recognition activated at both the smart gates and tunnel.

After checking in, passengers are also advised to make sure they get to their boarding gate on time. Gates open 90 minutes before departure, boarding starts 45 minutes before each flight and gates close 20 minutes before departure. If passengers report late Emirates will not be able to accept them for travel. Check-in and gate closure timings will be strictly followed to ensure flights depart on schedule.

Customers can check the latest COVID-19 travel and specific testing requirements for their destination at: emirates.com/ae/english/help/covid-19/travel-requirements-by-destination/