Emirates Arabian Horse Breeders Championship 2021 to start tomorrow in Al Ain

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2021) On the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS), the Emirates-Arabian Horse Breeders Championship will begin tomorrow at the Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club, under the supervision of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the EAHS.

The four-day championship, which highlights the keenness of the UAE’s leadership to promote traditional Emirati sports and the country’s historic heritage is being organised by the EAHS and will witness the participation of 336 horses belonging to 144 owners.

The championship’s total prize money amounts to AED4 million, a 50 percent increase compared to last season, with 18 prizes being allocated to citizen owners to encourage their participation.

The championship will be arbitrated according to the laws and conditions of the European Conference of Arab Horse Organisations (ECAHO), and horses qualifying for the first, second and third positions will participate in competitions for foals, colts, mares and stallions for gold, silver and bronze titles.

The championship will take place amidst the precautionary measures aimed at protecting the health and safety of participants, and everyone must wear face masks and practice two-metre social distancing. Only three persons will be allowed to sit on the same table, only horse owners will be able to attend, anyone below the age of 12 may not attend, and one attendant will take care of every three horses. Participants must also provide negative results for PCR tests conducted within 72 hours.