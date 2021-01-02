Emirates Arabian Horse Society launches e-studbook

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2021) Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS), the EAHS will launch its Studbook at the beginning of 2021, in both Arabic and English, on its official website: http://eahs.online.

The first of its kind in the middle East, the studbook is launched under the supervision of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Emirates Arabian Horses Society, to develop the EAHS’ smart services system and performance in a manner consistent with international standards and best practices.

The new service, which, is comparable to the look-alikes provided in the United States, France and Australia, aims to preserve and develop the equestrian sports, being integral part of the UAE's rich cultural heritage.

The book, which registers the breeding record of 21789 horses, allows the horse community, including owners, breeders, trainers, media professionals and enthusiasts, to have quick access to and learn about various Arabian horse breeds, their Names, owners, dates of birth and countries of origin, in full detail.

The Director-General of EAHS, Mohamed Alharbi, said that the UAE’s wise leadership pays constant attention and great care to the equestrian sports, as part of the efforts made at the country level to preserve the Emirati national identity.

"The electronic studbook will significantly contribute to developing continuous learning, and organisational capabilities by digitising the operating model in implementation of the Smart Government’s objectives," he explained.

Alharbi added that the EAHS is planning to develop an electronic application system that would enable the provision of all services for the equestrian community to draw the highest possible benefit.