Emirates Arabian Horses Cup-Endurance kicks off Sunday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2025) Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the Emirates Arabian Horses Cup – Endurance, is set to kick off at 6:30 am, Sunday, across a distance of 100 km.

The race is the first of its kind dedicated exclusively to Arabian horses and is organised by the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS) and the Emirates International Endurance Village, in cooperation with the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, taking place at the Emirates International Endurance Village of Al Wathba with the participation of various equestrian clubs and stables in the UAE.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s initiative is an extension of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s interest in Arabian horses, and the UAE’s continuous keenness to encourage and support Arabian horses and their breeding, which in turn contributes to the elevation of their status and confirms their presence in all international racing and events.

The race is divided into 4 stages, with the first phase of 35 kilometres, marked in blue colours, followed by a mandatory rest for 50 minutes, followed by the second stage of 25 kilometres, marked in yellow colours, then a mandatory rest for 40 minutes, and a third stage of 20 kilometres, marked in red colours, followed by a mandatory rest for 40 minutes, and the fourth and final stage of 20 kilometres, marked in white colours.

The veterinary examination of participating horses was conducted on Saturday, to ensure that they meet the requirements specified by the conditions of the race, and it has been stated that participating horses must be 6 years or older with the maximum pulse set at 65 beats per minute, while the minimum weight of the rider must be 60 kilograms including the saddle.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the EAHS, expressed his gratitude and thanks to H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, Chairman of the board of Directors of the EAHS, for his directives to organise an endurance race specifically for Arabian horses.

He stated that this initiative comes as part of His Highness’ continuous support and great interest in the purebred Arabian horse and caring for their interests and elevation all around the world, enhancing their presence in the top events and races and working towards expanding their bases worldwide.

Sheikh Zayed also confirmed that having an Arabian endurance race reinforces the high status of Arabian horses and encourages those interested in them to preserve their rare breeds and enhances the fields and activities of Arabian horses while drawing attention to their qualities such as strength and endurance, and the ability to run for long distances.

Finally, he expressed his hopes that this initiative will open new horizons for Arabian horse owners, breeders and trainers, and raise the spirit of honest competition among them, ultimately enhancing the UAE’s position and ability to develop and innovate more activities.