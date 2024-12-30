Emirates Astronomical Society Spots 16 Major Lunar Events In 2025
Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2024 | 06:45 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2024) The Emirates Astronomical Society has identified 16 prominent celestial events that will grace the Earth's skies in the upcoming year 2025.
These events include notable occurrences such as the conjunction of the Moon with Venus and Saturn (post-sunset) on January 3rd, and the occultation of Saturn by the Moon (post-sunset) on January 4th.
Moreover, the full moon will occult Mars (post-sunset) on both January 13th and 14th.
Ibrahim Al Jarwan, board Chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society and a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, told the Emirates news Agency (WAM) that February 1st will witness the Moon's close approach to Venus (post-sunset).
On March 2nd, a conjunction between the crescent moon and Venus will occur (post-sunset). The Earth will experience a total lunar eclipse, often referred to as a "blood moon", on March 13th and 14th (nighttime), followed by a partial solar eclipse on March 29th.
Al Jarwan further explained that on June 22nd, a conjunction will take place between the crescent moon, Venus, and the Pleiades star cluster (pre-sunrise). On July 22nd, another conjunction will occur between the crescent moon, Venus, and Jupiter (pre-sunrise). The crescent moon will approach Venus, Jupiter, and Mercury (pre-sunrise) on August 19th and 20th. Additionally, a second total lunar eclipse will occur on September 7th, followed by a second partial solar eclipse on September 21st.
He highlighted that on October 6th, the Harvest Moon (the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox) will be visible (post-sunset). On November 5th, the closest supermoon since 2019 will be observed (post-sunset). The celestial events will conclude on December 4th with the Cold Moon (the full moon closest to the winter solstice) appearing (post-sunset).
