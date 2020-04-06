UrduPoint.com
Emirates Auction Activates Remote Working Across All Branches

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 03:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2020) Emirates Auction has implemented remote working for all its branches, including the head office, in response to the government’s precautionary measures being taken to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The new work system has been implemented using the latest techniques, applications and systems to help employees accomplish their tasks smoothly, with high quality and efficiency and without any impact on the workflow.

"All Emirates Auction staff have completed extensive technical training programmes and were made fully aware of how the new work system functions.

They were trained on how to hold meetings and how to run daily work through the available digital means. We have dedicated a technical support team to help them complete their tasks smoothly and deliver services efficiently," said Abdulla M. Al Mannaei, Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates Auction.

Al Mannaei called on all customers to benefit from Emirates Auction’s online services available on its website and smart application in both Arabic and English.

