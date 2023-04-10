Emirates Auction announced as Strategic Partner to ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2023) Emirates Auction has been announced as a strategic partner for the "1 billion Meals Endowment" campaign, as it enters its third year of organising the Most Noble Number charity auctions in support of Ramadan food aid campaigns launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai. This initiative aims to tackle the issue of hunger around the globe.

In Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Emirates Auction hosted two Most Noble Number charity auctions, which will contribute to this year's "1 Billion Meals Endowment" campaign. The campaign has set its sights on establishing the largest sustainable food aid endowment fund during Ramadan, which will help provide a safety net for underprivileged populations by ensuring access to food.

Abdullah Matar Al Mannai, Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates Auction, said, “The ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign highlights the UAE’s commitment to helping those in need around the world, and reflects the noble values instilled in its community by the Founding Fathers.

“It is a privilege to join as a strategic partner of the campaign by organising Most Noble Number charity auctions, which support the various food aid campaigns and their objective of fighting hunger. These auctions continue to see a remarkable response every year, further supporting the UAE’s humanitarian role,” he added.

The "1 Billion Meals Endowment" campaign has been built on the success of previous food aid campaigns, starting with the "10 Million Meals" campaign in Ramadan 2020, which surpassed its target and provided 15.

3 million meals. In Ramadan 2021, the "100 Million Meals" campaign doubled its target and distributed 220 million meals with the support of 385,000 donors from 51 countries. The "1 Billion Meals" campaign was launched in Ramadan 2022 and reached its target in under a month, providing meals to people in 50 countries worldwide with the support of 320,868 donors.

The campaign serves to establish the UAE's regional and international humanitarian role, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to assisting communities and individuals in need worldwide.

Since its launch during the holy month of Ramadan, the "1 Billion Meals Endowment" campaign has witnessed an impressive community-wide response, and it continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals through five main channels, including the campaign's website (www.1billionmeals.ae), a dedicated call centre via a toll-free number (800 9999), bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates NBD (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802), and donations via SMS. Contributors have the option to donate AED 1 daily through a monthly subscription by sending the word "Meal" to 1020 for du users or to 1110 for Etisalat e& users. Those who wish to donate to the campaign through the DubaiNow app can do so by clicking on the "Donations" tab.