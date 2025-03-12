Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number auction in support of Fathers’ Endowment campaign

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) DUBAI, 12th March, 2025 (WAM) – For the fifth consecutive year, Emirates Auction is joining as a strategic partner in the annual Ramadan charity campaigns launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

This year, Emirates Auction will once again host the Most Noble Number charity auction, held in collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI).

Proceeds from the auction will support the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, a philanthropic initiative that seeks to honour fathers in the UAE by establishing a sustainable endowment fund dedicated to providing healthcare and medical treatment for underprivileged individuals.

The event will take place on March 15 at the Armani Hotel Dubai in Burj Khalifa and is expected to draw a distinguished gathering of prominent business leaders and philanthropists.

Abdulla Matar Al Mannaei, Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates Auction, said: “The Fathers’ Endowment campaign is more than just a charitable initiative—it’s a heartfelt tribute to the values that bring our community together. Inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, these Ramadan campaigns have always aimed to make a real difference in people’s lives.”

“This year, with a special focus on healthcare, the campaign will help improve lives in the most meaningful way.

And its alignment to the ‘Year of Community’ announced by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan further deepens its significance. It is a campaign that honours fathers, uplifts communities, and strengthens the social fabric of the nation.”

He added: “We are honoured to support the Fathers' Endowment campaign by organizing this charity auction and providing all the resources needed to make it a success. Our shared goal is to honour fathers by contributing to a fund that brings essential healthcare to those who need it most.”

The Fathers’ Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Fathersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Donations can also be made via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE020340003518492868201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Father” to the following numbers (1034 to donate AED 10, 1035 to donate AED 50, 1036 to donate AED 100 and 1038 to donate AED 500) for Etisalat by e& and du users. Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).

