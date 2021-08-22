Emirates Aviation University, Ministry of Presidential Affairs to offer scholarships for students

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2021) Emirates Aviation University (EAU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, supporting the national agenda to promote higher education for UAE nationals.

Under the MoU, two scholarships will be awarded to Emirati students at the Emirates Aviation University every academic year (one post-graduate and one undergraduate), in addition to scholarships for other students sponsored by the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, covering 20 percent of their fees.

Dr. Ahmad Al Ali, EAU Vice-Chancellor, said, "It's an honour to partner with the Ministry of Presidential Affairs. EAU is committed to supporting the UAE in growing the knowledge economy and fostering high achievement amongst the UAE national community.

By increasing the scholarships available to UAE students, we hope to encourage more nationals to pursue higher education and further academic qualifications. We look forward to welcoming our first scholarship students through this new MoU in the upcoming academic year."

Juma Al Rumaithi, Director of the Scholarships Office, Ministry of Presidential Affairs, said that scholarships are part of the office strategy to promote higher education and help local talent develop their skills and knowledge to achieve the UAE's varied ambitions.

'We've had great success in collaborating with various higher education institutions across the nation, including with the Emirates Aviation University, and today we are pleased to formalise that collaboration under this new MoU," he noted.