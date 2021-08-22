UrduPoint.com

Emirates Aviation University, Ministry Of Presidential Affairs To Offer Scholarships For Students

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 03:15 PM

Emirates Aviation University, Ministry of Presidential Affairs to offer scholarships for students

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2021) Emirates Aviation University (EAU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, supporting the national agenda to promote higher education for UAE nationals.

Under the MoU, two scholarships will be awarded to Emirati students at the Emirates Aviation University every academic year (one post-graduate and one undergraduate), in addition to scholarships for other students sponsored by the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, covering 20 percent of their fees.

Dr. Ahmad Al Ali, EAU Vice-Chancellor, said, "It's an honour to partner with the Ministry of Presidential Affairs. EAU is committed to supporting the UAE in growing the knowledge economy and fostering high achievement amongst the UAE national community.

By increasing the scholarships available to UAE students, we hope to encourage more nationals to pursue higher education and further academic qualifications. We look forward to welcoming our first scholarship students through this new MoU in the upcoming academic year."

Juma Al Rumaithi, Director of the Scholarships Office, Ministry of Presidential Affairs, said that scholarships are part of the office strategy to promote higher education and help local talent develop their skills and knowledge to achieve the UAE's varied ambitions.

'We've had great success in collaborating with various higher education institutions across the nation, including with the Emirates Aviation University, and today we are pleased to formalise that collaboration under this new MoU," he noted.

Related Topics

Education UAE

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,076 new COVID-19 cases, 1,649 reco ..

UAE announces 1,076 new COVID-19 cases, 1,649 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

7 minutes ago
 US President thanks UAE for facilitating evacuatio ..

US President thanks UAE for facilitating evacuation operations in Afghanistan

38 minutes ago
 SEHA nutrition clinics introduces new device to ch ..

SEHA nutrition clinics introduces new device to check mineral imbalances

53 minutes ago
 New procedures announced for combating COVID-19 pa ..

New procedures announced for combating COVID-19 pandemic in federal entities

1 hour ago
 Digital School, Arizona State University to train ..

Digital School, Arizona State University to train 1,500 educators on digital edu ..

2 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 211.4 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 211.4 million

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.