Emirates Aviation University recognised with five-star rating by QS

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th May, 2020) Emirates Aviation University, the academic wing of the Emirates, has been awarded an overall score of Five Stars by QS Stars University Ratings for its outstanding performance and academic excellence across a wide range of categories.

The university is the first non-federal educational institution to receive a 5 Stars QS rating in the region, achieving 5 stars in teaching, employability, facilities, inclusiveness and social responsibilities and 4 stars in academic development and internationalisation categories. The university also received 5 stars for its MBA in Aviation Management programme.

Of the 129 overall QS star rated institutions in the Arab Region, only five, including EAU, are rated as 5 Stars. Approximately 580 universities are evaluated globally by QS, of which 48 universities are rated as 5 stars.

Emirates Aviation University also received the UAE Ministry of education accreditation for four of its new Applied Bachelor in Engineering programmes. The programmes are: Aerospace Engineering, Avionics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Aircraft Maintenance Engineering as well as the Bachelor of business Administration in Global Logistics and Supply Chain Management.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and chief executive Emirates Airline and Group, said: "These are outstanding achievements for Emirates Aviation University that reflect the hard work and dedication of the faculty who have worked hard to make it an educational, world-class institution of distinction.

I would like to congratulate the team at EAU, and hope they continue with their commitment to fostering a culture of creativity, innovation and continuous improvement."

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive Emirates Airline and Group said: "These are outstanding achievements for Emirates Aviation University that reflect the hard work and dedication of the faculty who have worked hard to make it an educational, world-class institution of distinction. I would like to congratulate the team at EAU, and hope they continue with their commitment to fostering a culture of creativity, innovation and continuous improvement."

Dr Ahmad Al Ali, Vice-Chancellor of Emirates Aviation University said: "We are very pleased to be recognised with the QS 5 Stars rating and to receive the UAE Ministry of Education accreditation of four of our programmes. These achievements will open up new and wonderful opportunities for the university to build on the learning experience we provide to our students, and we will work hard to attain further successes."

QS Stars is a rating system which was inaugurated In the United Kingdom and provides a detailed appraisal of an educational institution, and is used as an essential tool for prospective students to identify which universities rank highest in specific fields of study. Universities and educational institutions are ranked on criteria like program strength, facilities, graduate employability, social responsibility, inclusiveness, amongst others.