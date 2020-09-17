UrduPoint.com
Emirates Boosts African Network To 15 Destinations With Restart Of Flights To Luanda From 1 October

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 10:30 PM

Emirates boosts African network to 15 destinations with restart of flights to Luanda from 1 October

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2020) Emirates’ African network will expand to 15 destinations with the restart of Luanda, Angola from 1 October. The airline continues to gradually and safely restore its network, delivering on its health and safety promise as it responds to growth in passenger demand across the globe.

Flights to Luanda will initially operate once a week on Thursdays, the air carrier announced on its website. Emirates flight EK793 will depart Dubai at 0945hrs, arriving in Luanda at 1430hrs. EK794 will depart Luanda at 1825hrs, arriving in Dubai at 0510hrs the next day.

Tickets can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates App, Emirates sales offices, via travel agents as well as online travel agents.

Customers can stop over or travel to Dubai as the city has re-opened for international business and leisure visitors. Ensuring the safety of travellers, visitors, and the community, COVID-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving to Dubai (and the UAE), including UAE citizens, residents and tourists, irrespective of the country they are coming from.

