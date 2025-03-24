Open Menu

Emirates Boosts Flight Schedule Ahead Of Eid Al Fitr

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2025 | 02:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2025) Emirates is gearing up for a busy travel period for Eid Al Fitr by deploying an additional 17 flights to destinations in the middle East/GCC from 26th March to 6th April.

This year, over 371,000 customers are expected to fly with the airline during the Eid Al Fitr break from around the region, with additional flights planned for Jeddah, Kuwait, Dammam and Amman.

Emirates will add six flights to/from Amman and another five flights between Dammam and Dubai.

The airline will be layering on an extra four flights from Jeddah, and the airline’s flight schedule from Kuwait will be extended to two more services.

The additional services provide more flexibility to venture to Dubai – a popular Eid destination - and beyond to popular destinations in Thailand like Bangkok and Phuket, the UK, gateways across the US, South Africa and to visit family and friends in Mumbai, Karachi, and Cairo, among many other cities.

