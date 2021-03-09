Emirates boosts services to Maldives, Seychelles

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2021) Emirates Airline has announced that it will increase services to popular holiday destinations, Maldives and Seychelles, ahead of the Easter break.

Starting 28th March, the airline will offer customers 28 weekly flights to Male, capital of Maldives, and seven weekly flights to Mahe, capital of Seychelles. The added services will meet market demand and offer customers greater flexibility, choice and connectivity while planning their travels this Easter holiday.

Emirates currently offers customers 24 weekly flights to the Maldives, utilising a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. Starting from 28th March until 18th April, the airline will ramp up services to 28 flights a week.

All travellers to the Maldives, excluding Maldives citizens, must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result, conducted within 96 hours prior to departure.

Travellers are also requested to complete the online immigration and health self-declaration form within 24 hours prior to arrival.

Starting from 28th March until 30th October, 2021, Emirates’ flights from Dubai to Mahe will increase from five-times-a-week to seven-times-a-week, utilising a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. The announcement comes as the island-nation is set to re-open its borders for international travellers with no vaccination or quarantine requirements, starting 25th March.

All travellers will still be required to present a negative PCR test taken 72 hours prior to departure.