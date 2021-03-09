UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirates Boosts Services To Maldives, Seychelles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 05:45 PM

Emirates boosts services to Maldives, Seychelles

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2021) Emirates Airline has announced that it will increase services to popular holiday destinations, Maldives and Seychelles, ahead of the Easter break.

Starting 28th March, the airline will offer customers 28 weekly flights to Male, capital of Maldives, and seven weekly flights to Mahe, capital of Seychelles. The added services will meet market demand and offer customers greater flexibility, choice and connectivity while planning their travels this Easter holiday.

Emirates currently offers customers 24 weekly flights to the Maldives, utilising a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. Starting from 28th March until 18th April, the airline will ramp up services to 28 flights a week.

All travellers to the Maldives, excluding Maldives citizens, must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result, conducted within 96 hours prior to departure.

Travellers are also requested to complete the online immigration and health self-declaration form within 24 hours prior to arrival.

Starting from 28th March until 30th October, 2021, Emirates’ flights from Dubai to Mahe will increase from five-times-a-week to seven-times-a-week, utilising a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. The announcement comes as the island-nation is set to re-open its borders for international travellers with no vaccination or quarantine requirements, starting 25th March.

All travellers will still be required to present a negative PCR test taken 72 hours prior to departure.

Related Topics

Dubai Male Seychelles Maldives March April October Market From

Recent Stories

United States and Pakistan Digitize Energy Sector

20 minutes ago

FNC Speaker receives ambassadors of friendly count ..

21 minutes ago

NUST welcomes Spring with tree plantation drive

24 minutes ago

Haideri denies PTI’s offer for office of Senate ..

35 minutes ago

37,460 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai to host friendly match between UAE and Israe ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.