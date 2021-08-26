UrduPoint.com

Emirates Boosts Weekly Services To Muscat

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 06:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2021) Emirates is set to introduce a fourth weekly service between Dubai to Muscat from 28th August, 2021.

The increase of flights to and from Muscat provides more connectivity options for customers travelling to Dubai and beyond to the airline’s growing network, as well as visitors coming to Oman.

As international borders reopen and travel restrictions ease, Emirates continues to expand its network safely and sustainably, matching capacity with demand in line with market dynamics and operating conditions. The airline has resumed passenger services to over 120 destinations, recovering close to 90 percent of its pre-pandemic network.

