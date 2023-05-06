UrduPoint.com

Emirates Bracing For Summer Travel Surge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2023 | 02:45 PM

Emirates bracing for summer travel surge

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th May, 2023) DUBAI, 6th May, 2023 (WAM) – Emirates expressed its optimism for the next summer season in terms of the strong recovery with full occupancy rates on a large number of flights within its global network of destinations.

The Dubai-based international air carrier revealed that it is adding 5 new Airbus A380s to the summer flights schedule, to serve more routes amidst the continuing momentum in customer demand after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer, affirmed that customer demand is still witnessing strong levels, and it is expected that 2023 will be a year of robust recovery, exceeding the levels recorded during 2022.

Kazim told the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM 2023) in Dubai, that Emirates is deploying a fleet of 85 A380s which increases to 95 in summer peak season by the end of financial year in next March.

The large wide-body airliner is serving 43 destinations in the summer flights schedule, he added.

He said that the airline operates about 3080 departure flights per week, or more than 440 flights per day for passengers within its global network.

He revealed that the Emirates is currently considering adding more capacity to the North American market and other global markets such as China, in conjunction with the deployment of more aircraft into service and also the delivery of the first aircraft from its order for the Airbus A350.

Kazim said that Emirates is planning to debut flights to five new cities: London, Christchurch, Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland, in addition to San Francisco (15th July), Singapore (1st June) and Houston (15th June).

Emirates is part of the sustainability initiatives taking place in the UAE, as our efforts to reduce our carbon footprint are increasing in line with the growth in passenger numbers,' 'he said, adding that Emirates has successfully completed a demonstration flight powered by 100 per cent sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), as part of the global aviation industry's push to use more of the greener fuel to meet carbon emission targets.Emirates also recycled 500,000 kg of plastic and glass discared on board flights.

At ATM, Emirates received 16,000 visitors, held 300 business meetings and signed eight agreements with travel and tourism agencies

Related Topics

Business China UAE Dubai San Francisco Melbourne Sydney London Christchurch Auckland Singapore March May June July Market From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, China reiterate abiding commitment to hi ..

Pakistan, China reiterate abiding commitment to high quality development of CPEC ..

5 minutes ago
 USD 600 billion spending is required to achieve th ..

USD 600 billion spending is required to achieve the cut in oil and gas emissions ..

13 minutes ago
 4th AFC Coach Education Conference focuses on ‘E ..

14 minutes ago
 Regional cooperation vital to addressing climate c ..

Regional cooperation vital to addressing climate change in Central and West Asia ..

14 minutes ago
 WFP and UNEP bolster global food and water securit ..

WFP and UNEP bolster global food and water security

14 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns mass shootings in Serbia

UAE strongly condemns mass shootings in Serbia

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.