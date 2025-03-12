Emirates Cancer Society, Burjeel Cancer Institute sign agreement to enhance healthcare services for cancer patients

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI,12th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Emirates Cancer Society (ECS) and Burjeel Cancer Institute (BCI) have signed a cooperation agreement aimed at providing specialised and comprehensive medical services for cancer patients, while also enhancing awareness and community efforts in this field. This collaboration underscores their shared commitment to supporting cancer patients and delivering the highest standards of healthcare for cancer patients.

The agreement was signed by Sheikh Dr. Salem Mohammed Hamad Balrakkad Alameri, Chairman of the board, ECS, and Prof. Humaid Al Shamsi, CEO, BCI.

This agreement aims to ensure high-quality medical care for patients referred by the Emirates Cancer Society, including discounts on treatment services to facilitate access to essential care throughout their treatment journey. Additionally, the collaboration encompasses psychological support programs for cancer patients, as well as the organization of awareness workshops and educational initiatives for the community.

Sheikh Dr. Salem Alameri emphasised that this partnership reflects the Emirates Cancer Society’s commitment to creating a supportive environment for cancer patients.

He noted that the agreement aligns with the Society’s ongoing efforts to establish strategic partnerships that enhance the quality of healthcare services provided to patients.

Prof. Humaid Al Shamsi stated, “At Burjeel Cancer Institute, we are dedicated to delivering the highest standards of care for cancer patients. This partnership with the Emirates Cancer Society marks a significant step toward improving treatment services and raising awareness about the importance of early detection. The agreement serves as a key milestone in strengthening collaboration between the healthcare sector and charitable organizations in the UAE, offering a more integrated and supportive treatment environment.”

Through this agreement, the Emirates Cancer Society and BCI reaffirm their shared commitment to their humanitarian and healthcare responsibilities, working together to create a more hopeful future for cancer patients across the UAE.

