- Home
- Middle East
- Emirates Cancer Society, Burjeel Cancer Institute sign agreement to enhance healthcare services for ..
Emirates Cancer Society, Burjeel Cancer Institute Sign Agreement To Enhance Healthcare Services For Cancer Patients
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2025 | 07:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI,12th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Emirates Cancer Society (ECS) and Burjeel Cancer Institute (BCI) have signed a cooperation agreement aimed at providing specialised and comprehensive medical services for cancer patients, while also enhancing awareness and community efforts in this field. This collaboration underscores their shared commitment to supporting cancer patients and delivering the highest standards of healthcare for cancer patients.
The agreement was signed by Sheikh Dr. Salem Mohammed Hamad Balrakkad Alameri, Chairman of the board, ECS, and Prof. Humaid Al Shamsi, CEO, BCI.
This agreement aims to ensure high-quality medical care for patients referred by the Emirates Cancer Society, including discounts on treatment services to facilitate access to essential care throughout their treatment journey. Additionally, the collaboration encompasses psychological support programs for cancer patients, as well as the organization of awareness workshops and educational initiatives for the community.
Sheikh Dr. Salem Alameri emphasised that this partnership reflects the Emirates Cancer Society’s commitment to creating a supportive environment for cancer patients.
He noted that the agreement aligns with the Society’s ongoing efforts to establish strategic partnerships that enhance the quality of healthcare services provided to patients.
Prof. Humaid Al Shamsi stated, “At Burjeel Cancer Institute, we are dedicated to delivering the highest standards of care for cancer patients. This partnership with the Emirates Cancer Society marks a significant step toward improving treatment services and raising awareness about the importance of early detection. The agreement serves as a key milestone in strengthening collaboration between the healthcare sector and charitable organizations in the UAE, offering a more integrated and supportive treatment environment.”
Through this agreement, the Emirates Cancer Society and BCI reaffirm their shared commitment to their humanitarian and healthcare responsibilities, working together to create a more hopeful future for cancer patients across the UAE.
Recent Stories
Emirates Cancer Society, Burjeel Cancer Institute sign agreement to enhance heal ..
Ministry of Culture announces cultural, knowledge programmes for UAE Reading Mon ..
Dubai International Aquatics Championships to attract over 3000 swimmers
Officials: SPL driving force behind intellectual, cultural growth
Survivors of Jaffar Express attack share their ordeal
Abu Dhabi's DCD organises 2025 Social Sector Strategic Retreat
Sanad achieves AED4.92 billion in revenues for 2024, marking 40 percent surge
Etihad ESCO completes Dubai’s first energy savings performance contract
190 hostages freed, 30 militants killed in Pakistan train siege
Commodore Kamran Ahmed and Commodore Kashif Munir of Pakistan Navy Promoted to t ..
Ma’an releases its community contribution report
Frontline Heroes Office celebrates Emirati Doctor’s Day
More Stories From Middle East
-
Emirates Cancer Society, Burjeel Cancer Institute sign agreement to enhance healthcare services for ..6 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Culture announces cultural, knowledge programmes for UAE Reading Month 202521 minutes ago
-
'Mother of the Nation' exhibition opens in New York on sidelines of CSW meeting36 minutes ago
-
Dubai International Aquatics Championships to attract over 3000 swimmers36 minutes ago
-
Officials: SPL driving force behind intellectual, cultural growth1 hour ago
-
NCEMA to organise exhibition to enhance community preparedness for crises, emergencies1 hour ago
-
Abu Dhabi's DCD organises 2025 Social Sector Strategic Retreat2 hours ago
-
Sanad achieves AED4.92 billion in revenues for 2024, marking 40 percent surge2 hours ago
-
Etihad ESCO completes Dubai’s first energy savings performance contract2 hours ago
-
190 hostages freed, 30 militants killed in Pakistan train siege2 hours ago
-
Ma’an releases its community contribution report2 hours ago
-
Frontline Heroes Office celebrates Emirati Doctor’s Day3 hours ago