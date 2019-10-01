UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirates Celebrates 10 Years Of Connecting Durban To World

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 04:15 PM

Emirates celebrates 10 years of connecting Durban to world

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2019) Emirates airline is celebrating a milestone in its operations to South Africa, marking ten years of service to the port city of Durban.

The first Emirates flight between Durban and Dubai operated on 1st October, 2009, and the airline has since carried over two million passengers on the route.

"The past 10 years have been both rewarding and fulfilling; we have seen our Durban route steadily grow both in passenger and cargo figures and contribute to our overall success in South Africa. We have worked hard to deliver a world-class product while celebrating the many cultures we connect. Durbanites can look forward to the local favourites included in our menu, a film from the city on ice, or meeting someone from 'home' amongst our diverse cabin crew. I feel proud to be part of a team that has brought these memorable travel experiences to life, not only for Durban locals but for all South Africans," said Fouad Caunhye, Regional Manager of Emirates Southern Africa.

Year on year, travellers using the King Shaka International Airport have steadily increased, particularly international travellers. The top destinations for travel into Durban across the Emirates network include the UAE, the United Kingdom, the United States, India and Germany.

Emirates staff have also seen the airline grow over the past decade. "Emirates is very close to my heart. I am proud to be part of our phenomenal journey, from that very first flight to where we are now and the affection we enjoy in Durban," said Jeenesha Baichan, Emirates Airport Services Manager, Durban.

"Being part of the Durban start-up operation and watching it grow from infancy to the successful daily operation it is today, has been a career highlight for me. It is an incredible feeling and the result of the hard work and dedication of our team," said Robyn Stander, Emirates Sales Manager, Durban.

According to the Leader of Government Business of KwaZulu-Natal Province, and MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, over the years, Emirates has been a reliable partner. "We will continue to work with the airline to position this province as a destination for tourists and for those who want to do business. We look forward to another 10 years of an increase in the number of visitors to KZN."

Earlier this year, Emirates introduced its award-winning First Class travel experience to the coastal city during a seasonal increase of four additional flights a week between 14th June and 4th August, 2019.

Related Topics

India Africa Film And Movies Business UAE Dubai Germany Durban United Kingdom South Africa United States June August October 2019 All From Government Top Million Airport

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Cypriot President on Inde ..

16 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Nigerian President on Ind ..

17 minutes ago

WHO pays tribute to UAE&#039;s polio eradication r ..

1 hour ago

Religious Ministry to start returning HGO's guaran ..

53 minutes ago

Urgent measures for protection of endangered speci ..

53 minutes ago

Several Protesters Detained in Hong Kong - Sputnik ..

53 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.