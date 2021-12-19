UrduPoint.com

Emirates Collaborates With Al Hosn For Smoother Travel Experiences To EU Countries

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 07:30 PM

Emirates collaborates with Al Hosn for smoother travel experiences to EU countries

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2021) Emirates customers travelling from the UAE to EU member countries now have more opportunities to confidently make the most out of their travel journeys.

The airline has been working closely with Al Hosn National Health System team to enable the readability and recognition of customers' health credentials with EU verified QR codes, including COVID-19 vaccine status and PCR test results, on the IATA Travel Pass.

Emirates customers simply have to download the IATA Travel Pass, scan Al Hosn App's Travel Pass QR Code and load the results back to the app. UAE citizens and residents will also be able to upload their negative PCR test results and vaccination certificates performed anywhere in the country, without the need to visit specific labs. This health data is stored in the National Cloud per the highest privacy standards and policies set by the UAE Data Protection Law.

The new enhancements make it easier for Emirates customers to benefit from the IATA Travel Pass and get their "Ok to Travel" prior to their departure to any EU destination on the airline's network.

By using the Al Hosn App, Emirates customers travelling from the UAE to the EU can also reliably demonstrate their COVID-19 health status, and be able to easily enter hospitality and entertainment venues, attend events or embark on other experiences that require proof of negative test results or vaccination. This minimises the use of multiple apps to demonstrate testing and vaccination status while in the EU, and also allows for safer, convenient movement for Emirates customers.

Adel Al Redha, Emirates' Chief Operating Officer, said, "As part of Emirates' plan to implement digital travel verification and make the travel process more seamless, we're boosting the customer experience across the full travel journey when it comes to the administration and uploading of test results and proof of vaccination, in partnership with Al Hosn.

We're always looking at ways to expand the functionality of the tools available to our customers like the IATA Travel Pass. Enabling the readability of COVID-19 testing and vaccination QR codes into the app for customers travelling to the EU is a major step to instil confidence and create greater assurance. Al Hosn has put in tremendous efforts into obtaining equivalency for the EU Digital COVID Certificate system, and we thank them for making the UAE one of the few countries to secure their testing and recognition status across all EU countries for their citizens and residents."

Al Hosn National Health System team said, "Our partnership with Emirates is a great showcase of how important and rewarding it is to build safe, secure, and delightful technological integrations.

"Emirates is building a great model for safe travel during the pandemic, and we are honoured to be part of it. We thank Emirates for making this collaboration a success and we look forward to furthering our collaborations. As a national project, Al Hosn is hosted on the National Cloud, and we invite all national projects to join us in doing so."

In July, Emirates integrated the Al Hosn National Health System via the National Cloud in its check-in systems, enabling quick digital retrieval and verification of COVID-19 medical records, regardless of where in the UAE customers completed their vaccination, or COVID-19 PCR tests. Customers' COVID-19 related health information is treated in a highly-secure manner complaint with data privacy protocols, and are immediately discarded from the Emirates systems after verification is complete.

Emirates was one of the first airlines in the industry to trial the IATA Travel Pass and offers the solution to customers flying to 50 cities across its network.

Related Topics

UAE Visit July All From Industry

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences on death of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences on death of Majid Al Futtaim

11 minutes ago
 RTA’s 108th open auction for premium plates yiel ..

RTA’s 108th open auction for premium plates yields AED36m

11 minutes ago
 Emirates SkyCargo transports 600 million doses of ..

Emirates SkyCargo transports 600 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines

41 minutes ago
 WCO praises Abu Dhabi Customs&#039; practices in h ..

WCO praises Abu Dhabi Customs&#039; practices in human resource management

56 minutes ago
 Social responsibility initiatives in Dubai surpass ..

Social responsibility initiatives in Dubai surpass AED3 billion in value in 2020 ..

56 minutes ago
 National Human Rights Institution is independent a ..

National Human Rights Institution is independent and operates based on Paris Pri ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.