UrduPoint.com

Emirates College For Advanced Education Launches Two New Programs To Develop Teachers’ Skills

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 09:00 PM

Emirates College for Advanced Education launches two new programs to develop teachers’ skills

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2021) The Emirates College for Advanced Education (ECAE) has announced that it will start offering two new programs – Master of Education and Innovation (M.Ed) and In-Service Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE) – starting the academic year (2021 – 2022).

Targeting Emirati teachers in Abu Dhabi, the two programs aim to enable teachers to develop their skills and competencies to meet the aspirations of the UAE’s wise leadership in education sector that has been identified as a key driver of future development.

The M.Ed and the PGDE courses are geared towards serving teachers at the Primary & senior-secondary, who are in service.

Jameela bint Salem Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education, Chairperson of the board of Emirates Schools Establishment and Chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of ECAE, said, "The efforts to upskill our teaching community in line with the latest global methods have gained tremendous momentum given their crucial role in achieving the objectives of the nation’s educational system."

"The two programs launched by ECAE aim to promote innovation and competitiveness among teachers to unlock their potentials and creativity. This will allow us to advance sustainable practices in the educational sector and improve the quality of the national educational output.

"The fast-paced evolvement of educational sector and related technologies mandate upskilling our teachers to keep pace with such developments. Through close collaboration with prestigious local and international institutions including ECAE, we seek to enable our teachers to make optimal utilisation of the latest tools to drive innovation in the educational sector, especially through research-oriented academic and professional-development programs in a collaborative, state-of-the-art learning environment. We place a high emphasis on innovative educational research solutions to improve learning opportunities in line with UAE educational and school reform vision.

"

Al Muhairi gave credit to the competent, dedicated, and experienced faculty and staff for the institution’s ability to maintain excellence and prestigious academic status. "Our commitment stems from our founding fathers’ belief that human capital and quality education is our country’s most valued asset and a true indication of a country’s success and prosperity," she said.

Commenting on the objective to introduce the two programs, Professor David Pedder, Dean of ECAE pointed out that the institution’s aim is to strengthen teachers’ subject knowledge, help them to build innovative strategies to deliver education, and to develop skills that will enable them to effectively navigate the increasingly complex school and classroom environments.

"The program emphasises curriculum theory, pedagogy and innovation in education, educational advocacy, social dimensions of learning, instructional design, leadership and research, which can be applied in the teacher’s current field of work or towards advanced studies in education. Coursework is designed with the needs of working education professional in mind," he said, adding that the subject-based Practice Development Placement (Practicum) component of the programs will help candidates to use new and innovative ways to help students to learn better.

The programs, which will be offered in a blend of online and physical modes, are suitable for those who wish to become better educators and recognised leaders.

"At Emirates College for Advanced Education (ECAE), we strive to inspire and empower a new generation of qualified professionals to transform, lead, innovate and modernise the education sector in the United Arab Emirates and beyond. That way we support the country’s strides towards building a knowledge economy," said Dr. May Laith Al Taee, Vice Chancellor of ECAE.

Related Topics

Education UAE Abu Dhabi Driver Salem David Lead United Arab Emirates May From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UAE, UK to conduct exercise to toughen border cont ..

UAE, UK to conduct exercise to toughen border controls against illicit finance

10 minutes ago
 Emirates Mars Mission launches Mars Data Analysis ..

Emirates Mars Mission launches Mars Data Analysis Competition for UAE students

11 minutes ago
 Saeed Al Tayer highlights efforts to transform Dub ..

Saeed Al Tayer highlights efforts to transform Dubai into carbon-neutral economy ..

11 minutes ago
 Dubai achieves 61% reduction of government procedu ..

Dubai achieves 61% reduction of government procedures for doing business, surpas ..

11 minutes ago
 11th Publishers Conference in Sharjah calls for co ..

11th Publishers Conference in Sharjah calls for collective action and increased ..

11 minutes ago
 FTA begins implementing new procedures for applica ..

FTA begins implementing new procedures for applications requesting reconsiderati ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.