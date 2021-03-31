UrduPoint.com
Emirates College For Advanced Education Receives ZEvA Accreditation

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 01:15 PM

Emirates College for Advanced Education receives ZEvA Accreditation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2021) The Emirates College for Advanced Education (ECAE) has announced its accreditation by Central Evaluation and Accreditation Agency (ZEvA), Hannover, Germany.

ZEvA, one of the most prestigious international organisations that awards academic accreditation to higher education institutions outside Germany, accredited four ECAE diploma programmes, five master's programmes, and three doctoral programmes, along with the institutional accreditation of ECAE and its quality assurance system.

The academic accreditation marks a key milestone in ECAE’s sustained efforts to adopt international best practices in the education sector in the UAE.

It serves as an assurance of the quality of education and internally applied systems at ECAE, confirming that ECAE fulfills the European Standards and Guidelines for Quality Assurance for higher education. It also validates ECAE’s implementation of relevant systems to ensure sustained quality of academic activities, contributing to the institution’s recognition and acceptance by the international academic community.

In last October and November, experts from ZEvA’s education quality assurance team conducted two visits to ECAE and interviewed its faculty members, administrators, current students and alumni to prepare a comprehensive report on the practices adopted by the institution. The policy and procedure documents and approved academic programmes at ECAE were thoroughly reviewed by the team as well.

Dr. Ebrahim Alhajri, Vice Chancellor of ECAE, said, "This accreditation is a remarkable achievement for ECAE in its endeavour to bolster the UAE’s education system in line with its wise leadership’s vision to promote sustainable education. The recognition also demonstrates our focus on leveraging education as an effective tool to empower future leaders and drive the country’s shift towards the post-oil era."

