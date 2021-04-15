UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirates Commences IATA Travel Pass Trials Simplifying COVID-19 Related Travel Requirements

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 07:45 PM

Emirates commences IATA Travel Pass trials simplifying COVID-19 related travel requirements

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2021) ABU DHABI, 15th April 2021 (WAM) - Emirates Airlines today commenced trials of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Travel Pass– a mobile app to help passengers easily and securely manage their travel in line with any government requirements for COVID-19 testing or vaccine information.

The first passengers travelling from Dubai to Barcelona on EK 185 today trialled the ‘digital passport’ to verify and share their pre-travel COVID-19 test status with Emirates.

The trials are a step towards making travel more convenient, enabling travellers to manage COVID-19 related documentation digitally, safely and seamlessly throughout the travel experience. In the future, travellers will also be able to share vaccination certificates with authorities and airlines to facilitate travel.

Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer said: "The ability to process passengers’ COVID-19 relevant data for travel digitally will be the way forward. We are pleased to have been pioneers and partner with IATA in trialling this initiative in real time and soon will be launching other initiatives to further enhance our customer experience."

The trial is being done on selected Emirates flights from Dubai to Barcelona and London Heathrow to Dubai; and will soon be expanded to include other routes. Eligible passengers are being personally invited to download the app and enrol for the digital travel pass ahead of their travels. In Dubai, Emirates has partnered with select Prime Health Care labs which are authorised to securely send test results to passengers via the app.

Those travelling from the UK, can get their test done at select Screen4 labs.

The IATA Travel Pass app will have an integrated registry of travel requirements to enable passengers to find accurate information on travel and entry requirements for all destinations regardless of their itinerary. Eventually it will also include a registry of labs – making it more convenient for passengers to find testing centres and labs at their departure location which meet the standards for testing and vaccination requirements of their destination.

The global registry, managed by IATA, will manage and allow the secure flow of necessary information amongst all stakeholders and to provide a seamless passenger experience.

Emirates has been making travel safe and convenient with its latest initiatives like the IATA Travel Pass trials. Its latest policy updates also offer customers even more confidence and flexibility to make their travel plans. Emirates has the industry’s most generous ticket validity, giving customers the ability and flexibility to hold or use their ticket anytime for up to 36 months.

Emirates was also the first airline to provide global multi-risk travel insurance including COVID-19 cover with every flight. Throughout the journey, the airline has also implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step to ensure the safety of its customers and employees.

Related Topics

Mobile Dubai Abu Dhabi London Barcelona United Kingdom April All From Government Industry Share

Recent Stories

Chinese Foreign Ministry Tells UK to Investigate O ..

6 minutes ago

US Retail Sales up 9.8% in March After Stimulus Ch ..

6 minutes ago

Russia to Work Out Response to US Sanctions, Annou ..

6 minutes ago

Latvia's Treatment of Russian Journalists Violates ..

7 minutes ago

WHO Says Making Sure COVID-19 Vaccination Certific ..

9 minutes ago

US Sanctions Against Russia May Adversely Affect P ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.