Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Emirates Council for Rural Development announces local festivals

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2024) The Emirates Council for Rural Development has unveiled plans for a series of local festivals that will be held in Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, and Fujairah.

The festivals, held under the "UAE Villages Project" initiative, seek to enhance the quality of life in rural communities while promoting a sustainable development model that aligns with the UAE's strategic vision.

These festivals form a key part of the Council's initiatives led by H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chairman of the Emirates Council for Rural Development. They aim to create economic opportunities, strengthen the national economy, and foster social stability in targeted regions and villages.

The festivals will feature a comprehensive lineup of events, offering visitors opportunities to explore local and international cuisines, engage with traditional arts, and participate in sports and recreational activities tailored to all ages.

Mohammed Khalifa Bakhit Al Kaabi, Secretary-General of the Emirates Council for Rural Development, emphasised that the festivals serve as a strategic platform to celebrate the UAE's national identity while boosting local economies and promoting cultural tourism. They are pivotal in supporting startups and revitalising the national economy, contributing to sustainable economic development.

The festivals will honour the UAE's cultural heritage, with each event tailored to highlight unique aspects of the national identity.

Activities will include live craft demonstrations, creative workshops, and traditional art performances, ensuring the celebration resonates with attendees of all ages.

They will provide dynamic, interactive environments designed to bring together families, friends, and visitors from diverse backgrounds. Programmes will include social and cultural activities aimed at building a cohesive community that celebrates shared values. Dedicated spaces for children and families will feature engaging educational and recreational workshops, offering an enriching and enjoyable experience for all participants.

The festivals will significantly enhance local economies by supporting traders, farmers, and artisans. Dedicated platforms for showcasing products and services will encourage new partnerships and stimulate economic growth. The festivals will also highlight the unique cultural and natural attractions of Umm Al Quwain, Al Rams, Qidfa, and Masfout, transforming these areas into distinctive tourist destinations.

By prioritising sustainable tourism, the festivals will showcase the beauty and cultural significance of hosting regions, offering visitors a variety of innovative programs. Activities will include artistic and cultural performances, sports events, and diverse culinary offerings. Special Ramadan-themed events will add a spiritual and social dimension to the festivities.

The Emirates Council for Rural Development aims to enhance community responsibility and stimulate economic growth through partnerships with the private sector.

