UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirates Cricket Board Receives BCCI Official Clearance To Host IPL

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 09:00 PM

Emirates Cricket Board receives BCCI official clearance to host IPL

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2020) Emirates cricket board has today confirmed they have received the official clearance from the BCCI to host the 13th edition of Indian Premier League, IPL.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board, said, "We feel extremely privileged to host what could be considered the pinnacle-event of our favourite sport. The magnitude of being in a position to bring the IPL to the vast cricket-loving global community, during current events which have greatly impacted our daily lives, is one we take with extreme importance.

"This is undoubtedly the highest-profile cricketing-event to be held in the UAE and our team will continue to support all facets (of the tournament) and work toward delivering a successful event for the enjoyment of all sports-fans; here in the UAE, in India and across the world.

"

Scheduled to be played from September 19th through to November 10th 2020 the IPL will be played across the UAE; Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

"The UAE is well-versed in delivering successful events – sporting and lifestyle – and we remain in very close contact with the BCCI, IPL committees, the UAE Government and Ministries, our Health Authority, as well as many other entities, who are all experts in their respective fields and it is our collective intent that the tournament be played in a safe, enjoyable environment. We extend our sincere thanks to everyone who has worked tirelessly to bring the ‘IPL 2020’ to the UAE," added Sheikh Nahyan.

Related Topics

India Cricket World Indian Premier League UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Sharjah September November 2020 Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Advisor to President of Guinea joins Muslim Counci ..

35 minutes ago

Wedding party hosts, guests referred to Emergency ..

35 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Italian FM discuss regional, g ..

50 minutes ago

Nile Floodwater to Benefit Downstream Countries Am ..

15 minutes ago

Greece Tells North Atlantic Council Turkey Needs t ..

15 minutes ago

UN calls for 'quantum leap' in funding for virus f ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.