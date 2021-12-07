UrduPoint.com

Emirates Crowned World Class Airline At APEX Official Airline Ratings

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 06:30 PM

Emirates crowned World Class Airline at APEX Official Airline Ratings

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2021) Emirates has been named World Class Airline at The APEX Official Airline Ratings awards, becoming one of the first airlines to be recognised in this new award category that stands at the pinnacle of all APEX Passenger Choice awards.

In addition, Emirates was renewed as a Five Star Airline by APEX, and clinched its fourth APEX Passenger Choice Award for Best Entertainment at the APEX/IFSA Awards ceremony, the industry's largest in-person event of the year.

Developed in conjunction with Yates and Partners, the new "World Class Airline" award is unique in considering not only an airline's services and products, but also its health and safety, and sustainability efforts – reflecting the expectations of today's customers and key focus areas for the airline industry.

Like all APEX awards, the "World Class Airline" accolade was based on independently verified and audited ratings from over a million air travellers.

Sir Tim Clark, President, Emirates Airline, said, "This is an honour dear to my heart, as it celebrates the amazing work of our worldwide team at Emirates in reaching the new pinnacle of APEX World Class. This recognition is due to the tireless work and efforts by the people of Emirates in delivering safe journeys, stepping up to sustainability initiatives, and in delivering the highest standards of service.

I'm confident the World Class paragon will play a very important role in our industry, helping advance a focus on sustainability for the betterment of our world. On behalf of all of us at Emirates, we're proud to be one of the first airlines worldwide to be named APEX World Class."

Joe Leader, Chief Executive Officer of APEX, said, "Emirates' continuous improvements in passenger experience permeates in their every effort. The exceptional service, leading IFEC, pristine health safety practices, and new fuel-efficient aircraft orders underline the values we hold dear with Emirates as an APEX World Class airline."

The APEX Official Airline Ratings is the first rating programme in the world to score airlines entirely based on certified passenger feedback. As part of this programme, airlines are segregated in four categories; Global Airlines; Major Airlines; Regional Airlines and Low Cost Carriers. In partnership with TripIt from Concur, the world's highest-rated travel-organising app, the industry-first award category is based on neutral, third-party passenger feedback. More than one million flights across nearly 600 airlines worldwide have been rated by passengers and independently certified by a professional external auditing company.

Related Topics

World Company Event All From Industry Best Million

Recent Stories

Panel discussion highlights frameworks to combat v ..

Panel discussion highlights frameworks to combat violence and abuse

10 minutes ago
 Local Investment in Small Farms Can Offset Soaring ..

Local Investment in Small Farms Can Offset Soaring Food Prices as Hunger Worsens ..

11 seconds ago
 President confers degrees upon 119 graduates at NU ..

President confers degrees upon 119 graduates at NUST Military College of Signals ..

36 minutes ago
 Uganda Reports First Omicron Cases - Health Minist ..

Uganda Reports First Omicron Cases - Health Ministry

12 seconds ago
 JCPOA Negotiations in Vienna to Resume on Thursday ..

JCPOA Negotiations in Vienna to Resume on Thursday - Reports

14 seconds ago
 Germany's Incoming Chancellor to Make First Visit ..

Germany's Incoming Chancellor to Make First Visit to France

16 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.