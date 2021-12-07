Emirates crowned World Class Airline at APEX Official Airline Ratings

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2021) Emirates has been named World Class Airline at The APEX Official Airline Ratings awards, becoming one of the first airlines to be recognised in this new award category that stands at the pinnacle of all APEX Passenger Choice awards.

In addition, Emirates was renewed as a Five Star Airline by APEX, and clinched its fourth APEX Passenger Choice Award for Best Entertainment at the APEX/IFSA Awards ceremony, the industry's largest in-person event of the year.

Developed in conjunction with Yates and Partners, the new "World Class Airline" award is unique in considering not only an airline's services and products, but also its health and safety, and sustainability efforts – reflecting the expectations of today's customers and key focus areas for the airline industry.

Like all APEX awards, the "World Class Airline" accolade was based on independently verified and audited ratings from over a million air travellers.

Sir Tim Clark, President, Emirates Airline, said, "This is an honour dear to my heart, as it celebrates the amazing work of our worldwide team at Emirates in reaching the new pinnacle of APEX World Class. This recognition is due to the tireless work and efforts by the people of Emirates in delivering safe journeys, stepping up to sustainability initiatives, and in delivering the highest standards of service.

I'm confident the World Class paragon will play a very important role in our industry, helping advance a focus on sustainability for the betterment of our world. On behalf of all of us at Emirates, we're proud to be one of the first airlines worldwide to be named APEX World Class."

Joe Leader, Chief Executive Officer of APEX, said, "Emirates' continuous improvements in passenger experience permeates in their every effort. The exceptional service, leading IFEC, pristine health safety practices, and new fuel-efficient aircraft orders underline the values we hold dear with Emirates as an APEX World Class airline."

The APEX Official Airline Ratings is the first rating programme in the world to score airlines entirely based on certified passenger feedback. As part of this programme, airlines are segregated in four categories; Global Airlines; Major Airlines; Regional Airlines and Low Cost Carriers. In partnership with TripIt from Concur, the world's highest-rated travel-organising app, the industry-first award category is based on neutral, third-party passenger feedback. More than one million flights across nearly 600 airlines worldwide have been rated by passengers and independently certified by a professional external auditing company.