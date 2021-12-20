UrduPoint.com

Emirates Development Bank, FAB To Provide AED165 Million Revolving Credit Facility To Lamprell

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 01:45 PM

Emirates Development Bank, FAB to provide AED165 million revolving credit facility to Lamprell

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2021) Emirates Development Bank (EDB) on Monday announced the closure of a AED165 million revolving credit facility, co-arranged with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) to Lamprell Energy Ltd, a leading provider of services to the international energy sector.

The bespoke credit facility additionally benefited from the comprehensive trade credit solutions provided by Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE Federal export credit company. The facility is in line with EDB's strategy to support large corporates operating in priority sectors and enhance their contribution to the UAE’s industrial sector.

The facility will be utilised to support Lamprell in delivering two new build jack-up rigs for IMI which are currently under construction at the Group’s Hamriyah Free Zone, Sharjah yard.

Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, CEO of Emirates Development Bank, commented, "This transaction with First Abu Dhabi Bank and Lamprell demonstrates our commitment to offer revolving trade finance facilities to large multinational corporates in the UAE. As part of our strategic roadmap unveiled earlier this year, we provide increased access to financial solutions to the corporates, and this facility will help us play a bigger role in catalysing investment flows, thereby contributing to the growth of the UAE’s economy across sectors."

For his part, Christopher McDonald, Chief Executive Officer of Lamprell, said, "We are delighted to sign initial working capital facilities for the two IMI rigs and are proud of the support from our key relationship banks, and ECI in the current volatile macro environment.

This demonstrates the high level of support and close relationships that we maintain with regional financial institutions. Lamprell has been successful in transforming its business over the past few years, making a timely diversification into renewables and digital ventures, and we are confident the new funding will strengthen our balance sheet and assist us in accessing the growth in both our addressable markets of renewables and oil and gas."

Massimo Falcioni, CEO of ECI, said, "ECI, as the UAE Federal export credit company, has been actively implementing its mandate to accelerate the economic diversification policies of the country. We are pleased to be part of this agreement with leading UAE banks EDB and FAB to boost the growth of Lamprell with our innovative trade credit solutions, providing guarantees to their receivables and safeguarding them against potential commercial and non-commercial risks."

Shirish Bhide, Group Head of Corporate, Commercial and International Banking at FAB, said, "FAB is delighted to complete this transaction with Lamprell, EDB and ECI. As the UAE seeks to increase the manufacturing sector’s contribution to the country's economic output over the next decade, FAB is committed to supporting contractors like Lamprell who are striving to accomplish this goal by offering innovative working capital solutions that provide genuine value addition to our clients and the UAE economy."

Related Topics

Business UAE Company Abu Dhabi Oil Sharjah Bank Gas Market From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Junaid Safdar, his wife Ayesha Saif visit Lahore P ..

Junaid Safdar, his wife Ayesha Saif visit Lahore Polo Club to enjoy match

12 minutes ago
 Polling for Senate's by-election continues in KP A ..

Polling for Senate's by-election continues in KP Assembly

6 minutes ago
 NCOC urge masses to get fully vaccinated to preven ..

NCOC urge masses to get fully vaccinated to prevent from Omicron variant

27 minutes ago
 Russia to Give Military Response if NATO Continues ..

Russia to Give Military Response if NATO Continues to Hit Weak Spots - Senior Di ..

27 minutes ago
 Hina Pervaiz Butt calls Junaid Safdar as Prince Ch ..

Hina Pervaiz Butt calls Junaid Safdar as Prince Charming

39 minutes ago
 US Hospitals Overwhelmed, Not Ready for Influx of ..

US Hospitals Overwhelmed, Not Ready for Influx of Omicron Patients - Reports

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.