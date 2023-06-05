UrduPoint.com

Emirates Development Bank Takes Centre Stage At Bonds, Loans And Sukuk Middle East

Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2023 | 02:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jun, 2023) Emirates Development Bank (EDB) has announced that it is a Gold Sponsor of bonds, Loans, and Sukuk middle East, the region’s largest finance and investment conference set to be held at Madinat Jumeirah on 6th -7th June.

Bonds, Loans and Sukuk Middle East is the only event that brings together more than 1000 issuers and borrowers to discuss development in the local and international bond, syndicated loan, and Sukuk markets.

Described as the definitive annual meeting place for senior decision-makers from the Middle East's capital markets community, the event hosts governments, corporates, investors, banks, law firms, regulators, and service providers, and features more than 70 expert speakers.

Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, EDB Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased to actively engage in the ongoing dialogue surrounding capital markets as part of our commitment to supporting economic growth in the UAE.

The upcoming event provides us with a platform to connect with industry peers, enabling us to drive the conversation forward and remain at the forefront of emerging trends within the sector.”

Fathima Lijiya, Executive Vice President, Head of Project and Corporate Finance Wholesale and Institutional Banking at EDB, is participating in two sessions during the event. She will be discussing loan syndication with a distinguished panel of her peers on day one and later joins another panel of international experts to consider the effect of financial costs on the bankability of regional infrastructure projects.

The Bank, which will also be hosting a stand during the two-day event, has the mandate to approve AED30 billion in financing support to companies in the UAE within its five priority sectors - renewables, manufacturing, technology, healthcare, and food security - by 2026.

