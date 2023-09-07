Open Menu

Emirates Development Bank Unveils Bespoke Solar Energy Financing Programme

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Emirates Development Bank unveils bespoke solar energy financing programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2023) Emirates Development Bank (EDB) has unveiled a new first-of-its-kind Solar Energy Finance Programme aimed at supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises (mSMEs) across diverse sectors within the UAE. The programme will allocate AED100 million to bolster the adoption of green energy solutions, focusing on solar energy initiatives.

The new programme aims to support the shift toward cleaner energy sources, addressing cost barriers that may have hindered the adoption of sustainable practices. With convenient application processes, the programme offers medium- and long-term loans and working capital of up to AED5 million, particularly directed at solar energy projects.

This includes support for technology providers, equipment suppliers, energy consumers across various sectors, and other related energy endeavours such as electricity, hydrogen production and use, waste management, and water plants.

Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Development Bank, said, “It is timely that we have chosen the year we are proudly hosting the crucial COP28 climate talks to launch our solar energy financing package. EDB is now offering a competitive source of financing to help UAE companies transition towards clean and sustainable energy solutions. This will reduce dependence on non-renewable sources and address climate change. By partnering with key government authorities and approved renewable energy consultants and contractors, we also aim to provide comprehensive support throughout the process.

Our goal is to encourage businesses of all sizes to transition to more sustainable energy solutions and help develop major new renewable energy projects. In the Race to Net Zero, no one can be left behind.”

EDB’s newest offering comes with the Bank's usual highly beneficial terms and conditions, offering up to 8 years-long tenor loans for structured finance projects and solar panels, with grace periods of up to six months. Under the new scheme, EDB is offering a 100 percent Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio and will be providing finance for the full appraised value or purchase price of the asset.

Financing is offered for CAPEX finance for solar panels, and Greenfield and Brownfield structured project financing is available for other renewable energy sources, enabling the development of larger-scale clean energy initiatives.

EDB is also allowing approved contractors of solar panels to access finance by leveraging EDB’s receivable finance solution. This helps contractors manage cash flow, invest in new projects, or cover their operating expenses while awaiting customer payments.

By offering renewable energy financing, EDB aims to play a pivotal role in accelerating the transition towards a cleaner and greener future. Aligned with government priorities, EDB continues to deliver on its mission of fostering a healthy, sustainable, and self-reliant economy, with a mandate to approve AED30 billion in financing support to 13,500 companies within its five priority sectors - renewables, food security, manufacturing, technology and healthcare - by 2026.

Related Topics

Technology Electricity Water UAE Bank Price May All Government Race (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Rabdan Academy, DCD collaborate to empower social ..

Rabdan Academy, DCD collaborate to empower social sector

3 minutes ago
 UAE President meets with European Commission Presi ..

UAE President meets with European Commission President

3 minutes ago
 IHC indicts officials in contempt case related to ..

IHC indicts officials in contempt case related to PTI Leader's Detention

1 hour ago
 Infinix Unveils Cutting-Edge Explorer Satellite Co ..

Infinix Unveils Cutting-Edge Explorer Satellite Communication Technology

2 hours ago
 Pak vs SA: Shawaal Zulfiqar added to national squa ..

Pak vs SA: Shawaal Zulfiqar added to national squad for ODI series

3 hours ago
 Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to tie knot on Sep ..

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to tie knot on Sept 24

3 hours ago
UAE dispatches ambulances to support health sector ..

UAE dispatches ambulances to support health sector in Ukraine

4 hours ago
 $341 billion in non-oil trade between UAE, G20 cou ..

$341 billion in non-oil trade between UAE, G20 countries: Minister of State for ..

4 hours ago
 Sri Lanka cricketer Sachithra Senanayake arrested ..

Sri Lanka cricketer Sachithra Senanayake arrested for Match-Fixing

4 hours ago
 Air Force Day being observed today with national z ..

Air Force Day being observed today with national zeal

4 hours ago
 Caretaker Finance Minister calls for enhancing ove ..

Caretaker Finance Minister calls for enhancing overall revenue

4 hours ago
 Caretaker PM, CEO Huawei Pakistan discuss investme ..

Caretaker PM, CEO Huawei Pakistan discuss investment opportunities

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East