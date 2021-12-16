UrduPoint.com

Emirates Development Bank Wins 'Ecosystem Enabler Of The Year' Award

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 07:45 PM

Emirates Development Bank wins &#039;Ecosystem Enabler of the Year&#039; award

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2021) Emirates Development Bank (EDB), a key financial enabler of the country’s economic diversification and industrial transformation agenda, has won the 2021 ‘Ecosystem Enabler of the Year’ award at the Enterprise Agility Award Ceremony organised by Entrepreneur middle East.

The accolade recognises EDB’s agility and nimbleness towards accelerating the industrial development, adoption of advanced technology, as well as supporting entrepreneurship, innovation and the In-Country Value proposition in the UAE. Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, Chief Executive Officer of EDB, received the award during the ceremony held at Sofitel Dubai The Palm.

Commenting on the award, Al Naqbi said, "The Ecosystem Enabler of the Year award to EDB is a prestigious recognition for us.

This award is a acknowledgment of our role and contribution to the UAE’s business community and the wider economy. Since the launch of our refreshed strategy earlier this year, we have believed that agility is a tenet that will help us to deliver on our strategy effectively and offer great value to our stakeholders. These awards solidifies our efforts and inspires us to build a long-lasting legacy as an enabler and engine of the UAE’s transformation agenda."

The Enterprise Agility Awards honours businesses and individuals across the region for fostering innovation across different industries. The awards, is a production of BNC Publishing, which publishes Entrepreneur Middle East.

Related Topics

Technology Business UAE Dubai Bank Enterprise Middle East

Recent Stories

OPPO unveils its first-ever foldable flagship phon ..

OPPO unveils its first-ever foldable flagship phone, OPPO Find N at INNO Day 202 ..

21 minutes ago
 60 days of ‘Reimaging Energy’ with ENOC Group ..

60 days of ‘Reimaging Energy’ with ENOC Group at Expo 2020 Dubai

24 minutes ago
 UAE, Colombia sign MoU for cooperation in cultural ..

UAE, Colombia sign MoU for cooperation in cultural and creative industries

24 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inspects progress of Kalba developme ..

Sharjah Ruler inspects progress of Kalba development projects

39 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark SCCI’s ..

CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark SCCI’s 50th anniversary

39 minutes ago
 &#039;Alpha Dhabi Holding&#039; targets AED8 billi ..

&#039;Alpha Dhabi Holding&#039; targets AED8 billion for strategic investment

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.