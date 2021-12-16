Emirates Development Bank Wins 'Ecosystem Enabler Of The Year' Award

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2021) Emirates Development Bank (EDB), a key financial enabler of the country’s economic diversification and industrial transformation agenda, has won the 2021 ‘Ecosystem Enabler of the Year’ award at the Enterprise Agility Award Ceremony organised by Entrepreneur middle East.

The accolade recognises EDB’s agility and nimbleness towards accelerating the industrial development, adoption of advanced technology, as well as supporting entrepreneurship, innovation and the In-Country Value proposition in the UAE. Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, Chief Executive Officer of EDB, received the award during the ceremony held at Sofitel Dubai The Palm.

Commenting on the award, Al Naqbi said, "The Ecosystem Enabler of the Year award to EDB is a prestigious recognition for us.

This award is a acknowledgment of our role and contribution to the UAE’s business community and the wider economy. Since the launch of our refreshed strategy earlier this year, we have believed that agility is a tenet that will help us to deliver on our strategy effectively and offer great value to our stakeholders. These awards solidifies our efforts and inspires us to build a long-lasting legacy as an enabler and engine of the UAE’s transformation agenda."

The Enterprise Agility Awards honours businesses and individuals across the region for fostering innovation across different industries. The awards, is a production of BNC Publishing, which publishes Entrepreneur Middle East.