Emirates Development Bank's Strategy A Driving Force In UAE’s Development: Al Falasi

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 01:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2021) Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises, Deputy Chairman of the board of Directors at Emirates Development Bank, asserted that the Bank’s new strategy firmly positions it as a driving force in the UAE’s development.

Commenting on the launch of the Emirates Development Bank Strategy, Dr. Al Falasi said that it aligned perfectly with the directives of the wise leadership to strive for excellence in every sector and boost the UAE’s global competitiveness.

He noted, "The strategy promises to create plenty of opportunities for financing, outlining a new and holistic approach for building strategic partnerships that support key sectors and pave the way for a new era of sustainable economic integration in the new normal.

"This, in turn, opens up tremendous possibilities for upgrading the entrepreneurship sector and increasing the flow of investment into it. Moreover, the strategy will serve as a blueprint for driving further integration between the industry, finance, and entrepreneurship sectors."

"Emirates Development Bank aims to offer top-of-the-line integrated services for citizens and residents alike, which help lay the groundwork for a new era of enterprise, where entrepreneurs have everything they need to innovate, embrace advanced technology, and turn their ideas into concrete, competitive projects with valuable returns on investment. These projects contribute to the UAE’s GDP, driving the shift towards a knowledge-based economy of the future, where entrepreneurship takes centre-stage," Al Falasi concluded.

