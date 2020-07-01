Emirates Diplomatic Academy concludes first Virtual International Diplomacy Trip

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2020) The Emirates Diplomatic Academy, EDA, successfully concluded the EDA Virtual Trip, as part of the Academy’s Annual Educational and Cultural Exchange Programme.

46 students took part in the engaging trip, where they visited high-profile international governmental institutions, as well as UAE Embassies and UAE Missions, where the foreign counterparts, including Ambassadors, European Commission and UAE Mission to the UN, provided exclusive insight and access into their daily missions, political measures, as well as the challenges faced by diplomats during COVID-19 crisis.

The exclusive trips took the UAE’s young future diplomats to Brussels, Luxembourg, Beijing, New Delhi, New York City, Washington, D.C., Moscow and Vienna, where the students, faculty members, diplomats and political experts, came together to discuss key issues, including the embassies’ responsibilities for bilateral relations and multilateral relations, the need to set-up a repatriation mission during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the best practices of working remotely during the global crisis, for UAE Embassies and Missions across the world. Beyond the stimulating sessions and interactions with leading diplomats, the invigorating trip also took EDA’s students to rich cultural sites and museums.

Speaking on the success of the international trip, Bernardino Leon, Director-General of EDA, said, "The EDA understands the importance of strengthening and refining the diplomatic knowledge of our future diplomats, not only in academic terms, but also on how diplomacy is conducted outside of the classroom."

He added, "The EDA’s Annual Educational and Cultural Exchange Programme is an integral component of our academic programme, as it represents a tremendous opportunity for students to expand their horizons. However, due to the health and safety measures of the COVID-19 pandemic, the EDA Virtual Trip was alternatively established, which nevertheless was equally as enlightening and exciting for our students, as they were provided with the necessary practical lessons required to be a successful diplomat."

"The students also received insight by UAE’s Ambassadors, who were able to provide guidance and expertise to train our diplomats to become worthy representatives of their homeland, while abroad," concluded Leon.

Dr. Mariam Ibrahim Al Mahmoud, Deputy Director-General of EDA, said, "Receiving key and exclusive insight on how the UAE’s Embassies operate and coordinate with foreign governments, is crucial for the future diplomats, as our core strategy is to guide them to represent the UAE and carry the country’s success story around the world.

"

Dr. Al Mahmoud added, "The EDA Virtual Trip provided a stimulating experience that supports the diplomatic capabilities of the UAE, with interactive discussions by leading diplomats, all while learning how to put knowledge into real-life practice."

Commenting on his Virtual Trip experience, Abdullah Al Hashimi, Diplomat in Training at EDA, said, "Due to the exceptional circumstances, our cohort had the special opportunity to join the Virtual Trip and travel to various cities around the world, where we had the honour of meeting inspirational diplomats, and an opportunity to engage and learn from their remarkable experiences."

Al Hashimi added: "This trip was a memorable moment in our academic training, not only did it add to our knowledge on international affairs and diplomacy, but it also taught us one of the most valuable skills in diplomacy, which I believe is adaptability. The tour also highlighted the importance of innovation and problem solving, particularly in the age we live in today."

Afnan Al Braiki, Diplomat in Training at EDA, said, "The academy offered us the opportunity to visit multiple destinations, from the comfort and safety of our homes. It was an eye-opening experience that allowed us to exclusively interact with distinguished and high-profile speakers, in the field of diplomacy and foreign affairs. I want to thank the EDA for organising this important and memorable trip, which I am sure has helped each student learn to become a world-class diplomat."

Hamad Al Kaabi, Diplomat in Training at EDA, said, "I found the EDA Virtual Trip a compelling and delightful experience, particularly due to the profound engagement with distinguished foreign experts in the field of diplomacy, including officials representing the Parliament of the European Union, as well as the United Nations."

Noura Al Hammadi, Diplomat in Training at EDA, said, "Visiting UAE Embassies across the world – from our homes, was a unique experience, as we witnessed first-hand how diplomatic missions operate. The engaging trip provided us with a comprehensive experience and exposed us to the operational side of various missions, which I found to be extremely educational, as an aspiring diplomat."