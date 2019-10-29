Emirates Diplomatic Academy joins Global Commemoration of Geneva Conventions’ 70th Anniversary

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2019) Joining the global community in commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Geneva Conventions, the Emirates Diplomatic academy, EDA, hosted a high-level panel discussion on the "Relevance of the Geneva Conventions in the World of Today", which brought together major stakeholders to exchange views on the importance of the Geneva Conventions in today’s geopolitical landscape.

The event was held in partnership with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and the International Committee of the Red Cross, ICRC.

The panellists included Dr. Mohamed Al Kamali, Director-General of the Institute of Legal and Judicial Studies in Sharjah and Vice President of the National Committee of International Humanitarian Law; Massimo Baggi, Ambassador of Switzerland to the UAE and Bahrain; Bernardino León, Director-General of the EDA; and Dr. Omar Mekky, Regional Legal Coordinator for the middle East and North Africa at the ICRC. Sophie Barbey, Head of the ICRC Mission in the UAE, moderated the event.

The Geneva Conventions comprise four treaties and three additional protocols that form the core of international humanitarian law. They regulate the conduct of armed conflict and seek to limit its effects while protecting the people who are not or are no longer participating in the hostilities.

Baggi said, "Switzerland is not only a party to the Geneva Conventions, but also the depositary state of the Geneva Conventions and the Additional Protocols, and our commitment to humanitarian action is an integral part of our foreign policy."

León said, "The EDA aims to nurture future diplomats who lead with compassion and realise the importance of humanitarian work. They are our future guardians of peace and promoters of global prosperity. The in-depth discussion allowed our students to gain a thorough understanding of the significance of the Geneva Conventions in light of contemporary geopolitical challenges."

Barbey said, "Seventy years later, the Geneva Conventions remain as relevant and life-saving as they were intended to be with the ultimate goal to protect and assist the affected population. In 1949, in the aftermath of World War II, the Conventions were universally agreed upon by States because they reflect the universal values of ethical behaviour of the armed forces during a conflict. People and their needs are at the centre of the Geneva Conventions, which are meant to protect the safety, dignity and well-being of the people during armed conflict."

The event drew the participation of diplomats and representatives of the Emirates Red Crescent and organisations from the humanitarian field, alongside EDA students, faculty and staff.