Emirates Diplomatic Academy Launches ‘EDA Next 50 Talks’ Virtual Series

Sun 20th December 2020 | 03:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2020) The Emirates Diplomatic academy (EDA) recently launched its new series, "EDA Next 50 Talks," in support of the UAE government’s grand plan to chart-out the largest national action strategy of its kind – to prepare the nation for the next half-century.

The new series, which is built on a futuristic approach, brings together local and international experts, who discuss new trends for the crucial field of diplomacy. The creative-themed inspirational talks experts within various fields - from diplomacy, education, and technology – right to healthcare, economy, and even, arts and culture.

The series was launched with the first discussion on "Health Diplomacy," and welcomed renowned health experts, Dr. Pedro L. Alonso, Director of the World Health Organisation Global Malaria Programme in Geneva, Switzerland, and Dr. Nariman Al Mulla, Consul-General of the UAE in Melbourne. The interactive discussion, which was moderated by Bernardino León, Director-General of the EDA, was attended by EDA’s professors, researchers and staff, along with a number of the UAE’s leading future diplomats.

Bernardino León said, "The launch of this exciting series is part of our Academy’s commitment to providing an ideal opportunity for our students to actively engage with prominent international speakers, world-renowned diplomats and experts in various fields. I am confident the ‘EDA Next 50 Talks’ will be a monumental success, following our ‘EDATalks’ series that we launched in April 2020."

He pointed out that each session of the series will include specific questions and scenarios on how the UAE can improve its strategies, to strengthen the country’s position on the international stage.

"Due to the unforeseen pandemic, it was vital to inaugurate the new series by discussing the importance of Health Diplomacy.

Our health experts shed light on this crucial topic and dived deep into the UAE’s and the international approach in combatting the virus, as well as how the UAE has been immensely assisting nations around the world."

Dr. Alonso said, "Health should be at the centre of our global diplomacy. In the field of health, infectious diseases are the one thing that can bring the world to a halt within just a few weeks. The health, economic, social and political consequences cost by the COVID-19, brings to light a real persistent challenge in the global system."

"Within the last 11 months, we have reached close to 200 vaccine candidates. This is extraordinary and showcases the scientific translation and industrial capacity of countries," he added.

Dr. Nariman Al Mulla, Consul-General of the UAE in Melbourne, highlighted the pioneering role of the UAE’s missions in Australia, whether in the Embassy in Canberra, or the Consulate-General in Melbourne, during the early stages of the pandemic, to evacuate students and nationals and to ensure stability, security, and the continuity of life, amidst the spread of the global pandemic.

She stressed that the COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated that nations need to invest in the health system and build human capacity in health diplomacy and global health security, adding that the UAE will be among the leading countries in this field, by activating the role of health diplomacy in its foreign policy.

The ‘EDA Next 50 Talks’ is part of the Academy’s mission to equip the country's current and future diplomats with the knowledge and multi-disciplinary skills to effectively serve their nations.

