Emirates Diplomatic Academy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kenya sign MoU

NAIROBI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2019) The Emirates Diplomatic academy, EDA, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kenya signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, on the sidelines of the meeting of the Emirati-Kenyan Joint Committee held in Nairobi on 29th and 30th July 2019.

The MoU aims to encourage cooperation between the two sides in the areas of diplomatic training, building capacities, and exchanging information and research, as well as to promote coordination in organising related seminars and events, and launching relevant projects.

The meeting was chaired by Khalid Khalifa Al Mu’alla, UAE Ambassador to Kenya, and Macharia Kamau, Under-Secretary of the Kenyan Foreign Ministry.

Al Mu’alla praised the launch of Africa's largest wind farm by Uhuru Kenyatta, President of Kenya, which will strengthen the Kenyan economy and promote renewable energy.

He highlighted the UAE’s rejection of all forms of terrorism and its support for Kenya in dealing with this issue, which led to the deaths of many Kenyans since the start of the year. He also stressed the importance of combatting extremism and terrorism and supporting local and regional efforts to achieve sustainable development, noting that Kenya is a key part of the UAE’s strategy in Africa and their distinguished bilateral ties that began in 1986.

Al Mu’alla affirmed the interest of the Emirati business community in renewable energy and traditional energy, especially in light of the oil exploration projects in Kenya, which could open opportunities for cooperation and partnerships between the two countries in this vital sector.

He then expressed his appreciation for Kenya’s participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai, and its support for the UAE’s candidacy for non-permanent membership of the United Nations, UN, Security Council for 2022-2023 while praising the initiative, titled, "Empowerment of 100 Women to Excel in the Hospitality Sector," which was held in Nairobi this year.

The annual non-oil trade between the two countries witnessed recent growth, increasing in value from US$1.46 billion in 2014-2016 to $2 billion in 2017-2018, a rise of 37 percent.