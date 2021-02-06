Emirates Diplomatic Academy urges aspiring diplomats to apply to its PGD programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2021) The Emirates Diplomatic academy (EDA) will launch its campaign to recruit new students, under the theme ‘Golden Jubilee Diplomats’ on Sunday, 7th February, in conjunction with the UAE's preparations for the celebration of the Union's golden jubilee this year.

The EDA, the region’s leading centre of excellence for diplomatic capacity development, research and thought leadership, has called on young aspiring diplomats to apply to the Academy’s EDA’s Post-Graduate Diploma (PGD) progarmme and embark on a promising journey that best serves their nation.

The EDA aims to expand the Emirati diplomatic community, by providing its students with the knowledge and skills of the 21st Century diplomacy, with potential applicants placed into two categories: Future diplomats, who will become part of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), as well as employees that have been nominated from various enterprises and granted scholarships to gain the right diplomatic skills, which can drastically support their businesses, both locally and internationally.

The EDA not only prepares aspiring diplomats to serve and represent their nation on the international arena, but also provides them with the guidance and insights to enable them to explore regional and global challenges, which ultimately, consolidates and enhances the nation’s international standing.

The recruitment campaign, which runs until the 15th of March 2021, is open to all Emiratis that are 35 years old or younger, who hold a Bachelor’s degree, or equivalent, or that will receive their diploma by June 2021, with a GPA of 3.0 or above. The candidates must also have a minimum IELTS score of 6.5 or take the IELTS exam within the coming period. Male applicants must also provide a letter that indicates they have completed their national service, before joining the EDA.

Emiratis interested in pursuing a career in diplomacy, are encouraged to apply before the 15th of March 2021, on the EDA website: https://apply.eda.ae/.

Bernardino León, Director-General of EDA, said, "Today, more than ever, we need cutting-edge diplomats who can further enhance the UAE’s position, regionally and globally, all while supporting the ‘UAE’s Next 50’ strategy, as time has proven that diplomacy does not necessary simply mean becoming an expert in politics, but also, understanding its crucial role in sustainability, economy, art and culture, as well as the Space sector, which are all vital for a prosperous future."

He pointed out that principles of peace and security are pivotal in the UAE’s foreign policy, which is why there is a great need for diplomats that carry key skills in negotiating, as well as an understanding of the importance in shaping relations and building bridges with nations around the world.

"The UAE has built a transparent policy based on tolerance and understanding with countries across our boarders. I have immense confidence that the students who will soon join our renowned Academy, will learn how to carry these principles forward, in their journeys to becoming successful diplomats, worthy of representing this great nation, with honour, integrity and transparency," he added.

Dr Mariam Ibrahim Al Mahmoud, Deputy Director-General, EDA, said, "The EDA’s Post-Graduate Diploma programme hold an immense significance, as it enables students to become the top diplomats of tomorrow. Since its inception in 2014, the Academy has provided aspiring diplomats with the necessary skills, tools and knowledge required to tackle some of the world’s most pressing challenges, all while gearing them to become their nation’s excellent representatives, locally and globally."

"The Academy is the driving force of international strategic initiatives that seek to strengthen the UAE's global standing and enhance its diplomatic presence. I therefore urge our nation’s talented and ambitious Emiratis to apply for the EDA programme. I am confident that once their course is completed, they will not only have solid knowledge on major global and regional issues, but will also gain the dynamic skills required to face future global challenges, head-on," she noted.

The courses that are available at the EDA covers comprehensive areas in diplomacy and international relations, to prepare aspiring professionals for a career in foreign policy and diplomacy. The courses taught range from academic courses, to skills courses, as well as third language training.

The courses include, foundational diplomatic skills, diplomatic writing in Arabic, professional diplomatic skills, preparing for 21st Century diplomacy, theory and practice of international relations, contemporary politics of the middle East, international law for diplomats, international political economy, international security and conflict resolution, UAE history and culture, as well as research methods and capstones for UAE foreign policy.

In addition to the variety of courses available at the EDA, students will also choose a new language and will engage in an intensive programme of their language training. The languages include, French, Spanish, Chinese, Russian, German and Hindi.