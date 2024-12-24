Emirates Drug Establishment reviews key achievements, future plans

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2024) The Board of Directors of the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) has wrapped up its annual meetings for 2024 with a session outlining this year's key achievements and evaluating progress on its strategic goals for the 2024-2026 period.

During the meeting, the board discussed its strategic priorities and a work plan for the next phase, as part of the EDE's mandate to drive innovation and sustainability in the medical and pharmaceutical sectors and enhance its operational and research capabilities.

Chaired by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade and Chairman of the Emirates Drug Establishment, the meeting was attended by Dr. Maha Taysir Barakat, Vice Chairman of EDE's Board of Directors, and Dr. Fatima Mohammed Hilal Al Kaabi, EDE Director-General. Also present were board members, including Dr. Essa Abdulfattah Kazim, Badr Salim Al Olama, Dr. Amer Ahmed Sharif, Dr. Farhan Malak, and Professor Chris Evans.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi emphasised that the Emirates Drug Establishment plays a key role in realising the UAE's strategic goals, including promoting innovation and sustainability in the medical and pharmaceutical sectors.

He stated, "The pharmaceutical and medical industries are fundamental pillars ensuring the sustainability of our healthcare system and its readiness to address future challenges. At EDE, we are committed to developing cutting-edge solutions and fostering strategic partnerships that would solidify the UAE's position as a global leader in pharmaceutical innovation while supporting our national objectives in this essential field.

"

Al Zeyoudi added, "Investing in modern technologies not only helps bolster our ability to tackle future challenges but also paves the way to creating advanced solutions that improve and sustain the healthcare system."

For her part, Dr. Al Kaabi stressed that the establishment will continue to develop and execute strategic plans to fulfil its ambitious goals. "We've made great progress in advancing our structure and strengthening research partnerships that would help improve the quality of life for our community and contribute to sustainable economic growth," she said.

During the meeting, the board discussed plans to develop innovative medical products and update regulatory frameworks to promote pharmaceutical security in the country.

Discussions also touched on ways to foster international cooperation and attract investments in research and development to support the UAE's vision of becoming a global hub for medical and pharmaceutical innovation.

Furthermore, the meeting explored avenues for charting out regulatory frameworks and national strategies to advance pharmaceutical research and scientific studies. It also emphasised the importance of implementing international quality and safety standards within the pharmaceutical industry, alongside prioritising international cooperation to accelerate innovation and the development of advanced treatments.

The meeting emphasised the importance of EDE adopting advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and digital innovations to upgrading manufacturing and distribution processes, accelerate innovation and deliver sustainable health solutions.